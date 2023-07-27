Tori Kelly Updates Fans with Handwritten Note About Health Scare

Tori Kelly has given fans a much-needed update on her health following her hospitalization for blood clots. Earlier this week, the singer-songwriter was admitted to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Hospital.

“Hi friends…as you made have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges,” Kelly said in a handwritten note posted to her social media on Thursday (July 27). “It has been a scary few days but, I can feel your prayers and can’t stop thinking about you.

“I’m feeling stronger now and hopeful but, unfortunately, there are still some things to uncover,” she continued. “I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking out for me.”

The hospitalization comes right as Kelly was slated to release an EP, tori. Naturally, the singer-songwriter has been forced to cancel a number of events she had planned in connection to the project’s release.

“Of course, I’m heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP,” she continued. “But, I know my health must come first. Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I’ve been in the last few years.

“I won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday,” she continued. “I love you all so much and I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love and care I have received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Kelly shares the note along with the caption “Deuteronomy 31:8.” The Bible verse reads, “The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.”

Kelly passed out after dining with friends in downtown Los Angeles. Upon being admitted to the hospital, a source told TMZ that her condition was “really serious” and that there were blood clots around her “vital organs.”

Despite the health scare, tori will still be released on July 28 as planned. To help preview the EP, Kelly released the song “missin’ you” in March. If the rest of the EP is anything like that track, fans are in for more of Kelly’s classic retro R&B flavor.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)