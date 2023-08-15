Tori Kelly Plans First Tour Since Health Scare

It’s been just three weeks since Tori Kelly was hospitalized, but the pop and gospel artist is already planning to get back on the road. Today, she announced her headlining Take Control Tour, which stops in eight cities across North America.

The trek starts on September 10 with a stop at Toronto’s Axis Club and continues across the U.S., including dates in Atlanta, Chicago, and Denver. Kelly will wrap up her tour with sets at Los Angeles’ famed music venues The Roxy and Troubadour.

Kelly was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in July after reportedly collapsing at a Los Angeles area restaurant. According to TMZ, the singer/songwriter underwent treatment for blood clots located near her “vital organs.” She later updated fans on her recovery in a handwritten note posted to social media. “I’m feeling stronger now and hopeful but, unfortunately, there are still some things to uncover,” she wrote at the time. “I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking out for me.”

The health scare hasn’t slowed Kelly, who released her Jon Bellion-produced EP, Tori, on July 28. On August 10, she shared the official music video for her song “Cut,” which shows off the 30-year-old’s energizing, danceable new sound.

Fans can gain early access to ticket sales for all Take Control Tour dates by RSVPing on Kelly’s official site. That limited pre-sale will kick off tomorrow (August 16) at 9 a.m. local time, with a general on-sale beginning this Friday, August 18.

Find a complete list of Kelly’s latest concert dates below.

September 10 — Toronto, ON @ Axis Club

September 11 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

September 13 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

September 17 — Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

September 18 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

September 21 — Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s

September 24 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

September 25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

September 26 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)