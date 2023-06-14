Tory Lanez Sentencing in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case Moved to August

On Tuesday (June 13), Tory Lanez appeared in court in Los Angeles donning an orange jumpsuit for what was meant to be his sentencing date. Found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having an unregistered loaded gun in a vehicle, and discharge with gross negligence in December, Lanez is gearing up to spend multiple years in prison for shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020.

But, instead of finalizing the amount of time he will spend behind bars, Los Angeles County Superior Court’s Judge David Herriford granted Lanez and his team a continuance, where they now have until August 1 to prepare a sentencing recommendation for the emcee. While the recommendation is to be turned in to the court at the beginning of the month, the new official sentencing date is August 7, according to Legal Affairs and Trials reporter Meghann Cuniff.

Tory Lanez's new sentencing date is August 7.



Judge Herriford scheduled it moments ago. Lanez appeared in court briefly, wearing orange jail garb and a black cap. His lawyers' sentencing recommendation is due Aug. 1. Prosecutors want 13 years. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) June 13, 2023

Leading up to Tuesday’s day in court, two numbers had been thrown out as predictions/suggestions for Lanez’s sentence. First, the prosecutor in the case and LA district attorney Alexander Bott forecasted that Lanez’s term in prison would likely be a minimum of nine years. Then, as both sides of the case prepped for sentencing, the prosecution team officially made a recommendation of 13 years to Judge Herriford.

Speaking to the media after Tuesday’s decision, Bott shared a message to Megan Thee Stallion, saying that the prosecution is aiming to act swiftly to bring her closure regarding the shooting.

“We just appreciate her being as strong as she is, and this is going to be over very soon,” the D.A. said.

August’s sentencing will likely be an impactful moment for Megan, as she works towards healing her body and mind in the aftermath of Lanez’s case. In a recent interview with InStyle in May, she explained that she would not put out any new music until she is in the proper mental state.

“Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place,” she said. “Right now, I’m focused on healing… The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out. Life is all about balance.”

Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images