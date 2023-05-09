Tory Lanez Denied New Trial in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting 

A Los Angeles Judge rejected a new trial for Tory Lanez, who is currently incarcerated for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

In December of 2022, “The Color Violet” artist was found guilty of three counts concerning the Los Angeles shooting in 2020. Lanez pled not guilty in the initial hearing to assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having an unregistered loaded gun in a vehicle, and discharge with gross negligence.

In court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Lanez attorneys Jose Baez, and Matthew Barhoma argued that Judge David Herriford made multiple mistakes in the two-week-long trial, which landed the rapper behind bars. Baez claimed prosecutors used a photo of Lanez’s gun tattoo to sway the jury that the musician has a “fondness for guns.” They also stated that the prosecutor used his lyrics against him.

“The court erred on numerous questions of law in allowing the people to introduce this post, depriving defendant of a fair trial,” said Lanez’s legal team. “The only acceptable remedy for this miscarriage of justice is a new trial.”

Lanez’s lawyers shared a 16-page opposition to move forward with a new trial.

“The defendant’s brief is replete with colorful rhetoric and conclusory statements, but it lacks substance,” said the prosecutors in April. “Despite being nearly 80 pages long, the defendant has failed to cite a single instance of error in the trial court.”

During a Tuesday afternoon (May 9) hearing, the Los Angeles Superior Court denied the motion for a new trial. “The court finds no error, prosecutorial misconduct, or newly discovered evidence,” declared Judge Herriford. “Motion denied.”

The sentencing date has yet to be determined. Lanez can receive up to 22 years and eight months in prison for his actions.

Lanez’s sentencing was originally slated for January but was delayed due to the bid for the retrial. Lanez will remain in jail without bond.

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)