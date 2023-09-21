Tory Lanez Has Mughsot Taken, Sent to State Prison

Last Thursday (September 14), Canadian rapper Tory Lanez’s motion for bond was denied by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford. Because of this, as he awaits a chance to appeal his 10-year sentence for shooting fellow MC Megan Thee Stallion, Lanez began serving his time at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California on Tuesday (September 19).

When arriving at the facility, where he was transferred to from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department County Jail, Lanez was processed and had a new mugshot photo taken, which was obtained by TMZ and can be seen below.

After being found guilty of three counts last December relating to assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having an unregistered loaded gun in a vehicle, and discharge with gross negligence, Lanez officially earned his decade-long sentence in early August.

“I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will,” Lanez wrote in an Instagram post after his sentencing. “This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved… That’s it. In no way, shape, or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.”

At the end of August, Lanez and his attorney Jose Baez would file for an appeal of the 10-year sentence, as well as the aforementioned motion for bond in the meantime. When the bond was denied, though, Lanez’s legal team insisted that it would not be the end of their efforts in seeking freedom for the rapper.

“We argued the elements of our case and the judge didn’t agree with our side,” one of the lawyers noted outside of the courtroom. “That happens. But this is just the first step in the appellate process.”

It’s currently unclear when or if Lanez will receive another hearing to appeal his sentence.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/WireImage