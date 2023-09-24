Tory Lanez’s Prison Conditions Revealed

Earlier this week, Canadian rapper Tory Lanez officially began his 10-year prison sentence at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California. Found guilty of three counts relating to the time he shot fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020, Lanez arrived at prison on Tuesday (September 19), five days after his motion for bond was denied.

On Saturday morning, TMZ released a report about how Lanez’s time at North Kern has been thus far, painting a picture of total solitude for the once-thriving MC. According to the report, Lanez has been placed in Administrative Segregation, a type of imprisonment reserved for inmates of celebrity status.

This means that he is in a one-person cell and has very limited opportunities to socialize with fellow inmates. He is checked by guards often and is escorted to showers. Additionally, his time outside in the yard is spent in a fenced-off area, as he is not allowed to come in contact with anybody else.

This also goes for his eating periods, where instead of going to the cafeteria to grub, he instead has his food brought to his cell and eats there. Since he’s been in prison, his meals have mostly consisted of hard-boiled eggs and bologna sandwiches.

Per TMZ, Lanez will only be at North Kern temporarily, as it is being used as a “transition prison” while authorities determine where he’ll actually serve his time. Though his attempt for bond was denied, he and his lawyer Jose Baez are still trying to appeal the 10-year sentence. It’s currently unclear if they will be granted another hearing.

“We argued the elements of our case and the judge didn’t agree with our side,” a member of Lanez’s legal team noted outside the courthouse after his bond was denied. “That happens. But this is just the first step in the appellate process.”

Photo by Scott Dudelson/WireImage