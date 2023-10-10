Tory Lanez Applies for Bail a Second Time

Ever since Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison in early August for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, he has spent most of his time and energy trying to find a way out. On Tuesday (October 10), reports surfaced that Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, filed his second motion for bail, less than a month after his first motion was denied on September 14.

According to Legal Affairs and Trials reporter Meghann Cuniff, the rapper officially filed the motion to Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford last Thursday (October 5), practically using the same reasoning as his first motion.

“The arguments are nearly identical to the motion Judge Herriford rejected at the Sept. 14 hearing in LA, including the forgoing of any mention of the rehab pushed at sentencing,” Cuniff wrote.

In the 95-page document, Lanez reiterates that he is not a flight risk, which Herriford disagreed with last month, and that his pending appeal of the 10-year sentence presents “substantial legal questions” that could lead to a “reversal” of the sentencing. One of these “legal questions” involves overturning four of the 10 prison years, that Lanez was given because of a technicality in California law regarding his firearm possession. The motion argues that CA Governor Gavin Newsome is currently in the process of overturning this law.

“For the reasons presented, it is respectfully requested that this court exercise its discretion to permit Appellant Peterson’s release from custody on reasonable bail pending finality of his appeal,” Lanez’s lawyer Crystal Morgan wrote in the motion. “If granted, bail will allow him to continue his employment while staying in the geographic Los Angeles area, so that he may continue to support and lead his family, and be present during these formidable years with his young son. Based upon this Motion, and the previously mitigating factors, which were presented at his sentencing hearing, Appellant Peterson’s request for bail pending appeal is warranted.”

As noted before, Lanez and his legal team are in the process of preparing an appeal of his 10-year sentence. At the moment, he’s temporarily serving his time at North Kern State Prison in Delano, CA, but will likely be moved to a different facility soon for the remainder of his sentence.

In late September, Lanez sent a message to his fans via prison call. Uploading the recording to Instagram, he told the Umbrellas (the name of his fanbase) to stay optimistic in this difficult time for him and to prepare for the release of the deluxe version of his sixth album Alone at Prom, which originally arrived in December 2021.

“Ayo Umbrellas, man, what’s good?” he said. “I’m talking to you live from prison right now. Man, I’m just happy to get out that bullshit county jail. They was hating on a young fly n***a, you heard? Had me on 24-hour lockdown, half-sized cell by myself. No windows, no mirrors. N***a ain’t even seen himself in a whole year. But with all them disadvantages against me, my head is always been held high, man. This shit don’t spark no fear in my heart at all. In fact, I’m more prepared than ever. The music, the videos, and all the projects you wanted, they all ready to drop.”

