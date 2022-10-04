Tove Lo’s ‘Dirt Femme’ Tour Promises to Be ‘Worth the Wait’

“It’s going to be magic, so you know, MANDATORY PRESENCE,” Swedish electropop star Tove Lo promised of her North American tour in an Instagram post.

The singer is hitting the road for a run of U.S. shows in early 2023 in support of her upcoming record, Dirt Femme, set for release on Oct. 14.

“It is going to be worth.the.wait,” the “Talking Body” artist continued, spilling vague details of the upcoming trek. “Prepare yourselves mentally and physically (learn all the words to the new songs, cry and dance at the same time, make out with people, etc).”

Special guest Slayyyter will accompany the singer as an opener.

Tove Lo’s forthcoming fifth album will be “a very beautiful visual and sonical journey. Is sonical even a word? No,” the artist told Rolling Stone in a conversation earlier this year. “I love to create worlds, and it’s definitely going to feel like you’re entering this new world of Dirt Femme,” she continued.

The singer added “I’ve looked back on how my femininity has helped and hurt me throughout my life and I think the album has that tone to it. I’m bringing up all these questions and feelings and emotions that don’t necessarily have answers to them. It’s just more my current place of wonder.”

The Dirt Femme tour’s North American run will kick off at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in early February, coming to a close at The Wiltern in Los Angeles at the beginning of March.

Feb. 6 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 8 – Richmond, VA @ The National

Feb. 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Feb. 10 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

Feb. 13 – Montreal, CA @ Mitelus

Feb. 14 – Toronto, CA @ History

Feb. 15 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Feb. 17 – Chicago, IL @ TBA

Feb. 18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Feb. 20 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Feb. 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Feb. 23 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Feb. 24 – Vancouver, CA @ Commodore Ballroom

Feb. 25 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Feb. 27 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Mar. 1 – San Diego, CA @ Soma SD

Mar. 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern