Tove Lo’s ‘Dirt Femme’ Tour Promises to Be ‘Worth the Wait’

“It’s going to be magic, so you know, MANDATORY PRESENCE,” Swedish electropop star Tove Lo promised of her North American tour in an Instagram post.
The singer is hitting the road for a run of U.S. shows in early 2023 in support of her upcoming record, Dirt Femme, set for release on Oct. 14.
“It is going to be worth.the.wait,” the “Talking Body” artist continued, spilling vague details of the upcoming trek. “Prepare yourselves mentally and physically (learn all the words to the new songs, cry and dance at the same time, make out with people, etc).”
Special guest Slayyyter will accompany the singer as an opener.
Tove Lo’s forthcoming fifth album will be “a very beautiful visual and sonical journey. Is sonical even a word? No,” the artist told Rolling Stone in a conversation earlier this year. “I love to create worlds, and it’s definitely going to feel like you’re entering this new world of Dirt Femme,” she continued.
The singer added “I’ve looked back on how my femininity has helped and hurt me throughout my life and I think the album has that tone to it. I’m bringing up all these questions and feelings and emotions that don’t necessarily have answers to them. It’s just more my current place of wonder.”
The Dirt Femme tour’s North American run will kick off at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in early February, coming to a close at The Wiltern in Los Angeles at the beginning of March.
2023 North American Tour Dates
Feb. 6 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Feb. 8 – Richmond, VA @ The National
Feb. 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Feb. 10 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center
Feb. 13 – Montreal, CA @ Mitelus
Feb. 14 – Toronto, CA @ History
Feb. 15 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Feb. 17 – Chicago, IL @ TBA
Feb. 18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Feb. 20 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Feb. 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Feb. 23 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Feb. 24 – Vancouver, CA @ Commodore Ballroom
Feb. 25 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Feb. 27 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Mar. 1 – San Diego, CA @ Soma SD
Mar. 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern