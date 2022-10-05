Mike Ryan to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut

“On my first music business trip to Nashville, I stopped by the Opry just to see it,” country singer-songwriter Mike Ryan said. “Back then I just imagined how cool it would be to play that stage.”

Ryan is finally fulfilling a lifelong dream of playing the iconic Grand Ole Opry, making his debut and joining the ranks of the greats on Nov. 8. “It gives me a lot of pride now to be invited to play the Opry stage where so many country music legends and artists have performed,” he remarked. The singer’s two young sons surprised him with the Opry news, making the occasion “that much sweeter.” He added, “They will be there with me when I play in Nov.”

Ryan will take the stage just days after the release of his fourth album, Longcut, which is due out on Oct. 28. What he describes as “the BEST record I’ve released yet,” the 13-track album will feature Ryan’s, at times, edgy, other times up-tempo, all around sonically pleasing musicianship all while displaying his multi-instrumental skills alongside collaborations with well-known producers and songwriters.

The track list will highlight “Jacket On,” a tune co-penned with Brandy Clark and Brent Anderson, along with the recently-released “Die Runnin’.” Check out the rock-tinged country ballad, below.

Spending a decade building his career as a critically-acclaimed songwriter, his work has amounted to being named a Billboard Top 40 independent artist, co-writing credits with country big wigs like Brad Paisley and Brandy Clark, and songs that have garnered over 265 million streams. From Midland to Flatonia, the artist is spending the month of October playing gigs throughout his home state of Texas.