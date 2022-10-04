Bono to Tour US in Support of ‘Surrender’ Memoir

Bono surrenders to the page in his latest performance as an author.

The rock vocalist and U2 frontman will release his memoir, titled Surrender, on Nov. 1. The singer’s literary debut will detail the stories behind 40 different songs and will also feature original drawings for each of the tales.

On the heels of the memoir’s release, Bono will embark on a month-long, 14-city tour in support of Surrender. Billed as “an evening of words, music, and some mischief,” the book tour will kick off at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Nov. 2 and will continue across the U.S. A European leg will follow as the singer ends his “Stories of Surrender” trek in Spain at the end of November.

Bono explained about the upcoming book tour “In these shows, I’ve got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell… Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, Surrender, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here.”

Upon the announcement of his memoir earlier this year, Bono released a passage from the book, recording it in his own Irish brogue. Check out the story behind the song “Out Of Control,” below.

Nov. 2 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Nov. 4 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Nov. 6 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall

Nov. 8 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Nov. 9 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 12 – San Francisco, CA – Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 16 – London, UK – The London Palladium

Nov. 17 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo

Nov. 19 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

Nov. 21 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre

Nov. 23 – Berlin, DE – Admiralspalast

Nov. 25 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex

(Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)