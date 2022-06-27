Tracii Guns of L.A. Guns Plays Entire Show Live from the Venue’s Bathroom

Tracii Guns is public about his anxiety.

So much so that he set up a recent show so that he could play live from the venue’s backstage bathroom, while the rest of his band played on stage.

Guns, who is the co-founder of the ’80s glam-metal group, performed from the bathroom at the show in Plano, Texas. As the outlet Blabbermouth explained, the venue set up the bathroom so that Guns could hear his band and perform with them while they were on stage.

Guns said the heat in Texas, the day of the show, triggered his anxiety.

Said Guns on social media, “A lot of people know I have a panic disorder. While I have it 95 percent under control, Heat is the remaining trigger and I simply cannot play in the heat. BUT!!! We have found a solution for today’s show I will be playing in a comfy bathroom directly behind the stage where there is air conditioning. I will do an Instagram live stream during the set if y’all really need to watch me play. I apologize for my crazy brain.”

L.A. Guns bassist Johnny Martin added on social media, “Tracii wasn’t gonna play the show at all. Because his anxiety is still pretty prevalent. He said to me that he wasn’t going to do the show because the heat was just too unbearable to his condition. And that we’ll just have Ace [Von Johnson, L.A. GUNS’ other guitarist] cover his parts. So, basically, us play as a four-piece. I proposed that we find an air-conditioned spot near the stage. And … VOILA! … Here we are. Much better than him opting out, altogether. I’M A F**KING GENIUS!”

Check out how the set played out below.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic