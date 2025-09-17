Traffic Co-Founder and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason Reveals His Post-Retirement Plans

In June, Dave Mason canceled a planned 2025 summer tour because of ongoing health issues he was experiencing after undergoing a successful heart-valve-replacement procedure in November 2024. Now, unfortunately, the 79-year-old British singer, guitarist, and songwriter has announced his official retirement from the road, citing “ongoing health challenges.”

Videos by American Songwriter

According to a message on his official website and social media pages, retiring was a “difficult decision” for the 79-year-old musician, whose career spans 60 years.

[RELATED: Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason Cancels U.S. Summer Tour Because of Ongoing Health Issues]

The note pointed out, “For those who have attended a Dave Mason concert, you know the standard of excellence he demanded of himself and his band. One of Mason’s proudest achievements was keeping his performances entirely live and authentic—no backing loops, no overdubbed vocals, none of the ‘smoke and mirrors’ often used to dilute the truth of a performance. Onstage, he was the real deal. Offstage, he embodied the consummate road dog, fully devoted to the work and the life he loved.”

About Mason’s Music Career

The message also mentioned some of Dave’s career highlights. Mason rose to fame as a founding member of Traffic before becoming a successful solo artist. Among the well-known songs he wrote are “You Can All Join In,” “Feelin’ Alright,” “Only You Know and I Know,” and “Let It Go, Let It Flow.” He also scored a Top-20 hit in 1977 with the Jim Krueger-penned “We Just Disagree.”

Mason also collaborated with many other famous artists, including Jimi Hendrix, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Graham Nash, Cass Elliot, Michael Jackson, Delaney & Bonnie, and Eric Clapton. In addition, Mason was a member of Fleetwood Mac from 1994 to 1996.

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Traffic in 2004.

The last concert Dave played was in August 2024 in Plainfield, Indiana.

As Mason battled his health issues, he released a new studio album called A Shade of Blues on March 21. The 11-track collection features various blues and R&B styles.

The album includes guest appearances by Michael McDonald, contemporary blues guitar whiz Joe Bonamassa, and veteran smooth-jazz saxophonist Warren Hill.

A Shade of Blues features various blues covers, and new renditions of two classic Traffic songs—“The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys” and “Dear Mr. Fantasy.” Bonamassa plays guitar and sings on both Traffic covers.

In addition, A Shade of Blues features four songs written by Mason.

Mason’s Plans for Retirement

The statement also shared what Mason was planning to do in the future.

“True to his artistic spirit, Mason will spend his retirement years pursuing creative projects, including an upcoming children’s book and in his studio culling over unreleased tracks from his 60-year career of live performances,” the message reported. “He retires from touring a happy man with a heart full of gratitude to his band members, business colleagues, and especially his legions of fans who made his life one of deep satisfaction and fulfillment. The immensity of his joy remains solid as he steps back from the stage.”

The note concludes, “Dave Mason’s legacy is a testament to the enduring power of rock n’ roll and to a man who has followed his passion with authenticity and joy for more than six decades. His music will continue to inspire and resonate for generations to come.”

(Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)