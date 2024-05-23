Oasis Is Definitely Not Getting Back Together, but Releasing Remastered ‘Definitely Maybe’ Album

After fans were teased with a mysterious social media post yesterday, it looks like Oasis is still not getting back together. This simultaneously surprises everyone and no one, as Noel and Liam Gallagher are seemingly forever embroiled in their feud. However, fans were hopeful for a moment as the band’s official social media posted a video of Sawmills Studio in Cornwall, where Oasis recorded some of their 1994 debut, Definitely Maybe.

While the teaser posts got everyone’s hopes up, it looks like they were really for the re-release of Definitely Maybe for its 30th anniversary. The original recording was mostly done at Monnow Valley Studios, with outtakes done at Sawmills. This new re-release will include those outtakes, as well as other tracks that were abandoned from the LP.

According to a report from Music News, the album has been newly mastered by Noel Gallagher alongside Callum Marinho. Additionally, there’s a demo version of “Sad Songs,” sung by Liam Gallagher, which was originally a bonus track on the album.

The 30th anniversary deluxe edition of Definitely Maybe will also include new liner notes from Alan McGee of Creation Records, who discovered the band and signed them immediately, as well as commentary from journalist Hamish MacBain.

Oasis to Release Remastered Version of Definitely Maybe for 30th Anniversary

While we speculated about this release during the whirlwind of rumors yesterday, it’s nice to see it confirmed. Specifically, the album—which includes the 2014 remastered original recordings on all formats—will be available on limited edition 4LP vinyl and features two exclusive colorways—a blue and white marble inspired by lyrics from “Up in the Sky,” and a pink and white marble inspired by lyrics from “Digsy’s Dinner.” Additionally, it will be available on a limited edition blue cassette, and of course digital streaming platforms.

All formats will be released on August 30, and can be pre-ordered and pre-saved now. Liam will be embarking on a 30th anniversary tour of the album starting June 1, where he will tour the U.K. and Ireland as well as playing festivals.

Liam claimed that he offered his brother the opportunity to join the tour with him after a fan asked if Noel would be joining. “He’s been asked and he’s refused,” Liam replied. Instead, Liam will bring former Oasis guitarist Bonehead on the road for the arena run.

Featured Images by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images; John Shearer/WireImage