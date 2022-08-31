Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announces 2022 Winter Tour Dates

Acclaimed, bombastic musical group The Trans-Siberian Orchestra has announced a slew of 2022 winter tour dates.

Check out the full list of shows here below for The Ghosts of Christmas Eve Tour.

The 60-date set begins on November 16 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and tickets go on sale on September 16 at 10 a.m. The string of shows concludes on December 30. For a full itinerary click here.

According to a press statement about the upcoming tour, “Keeping with the O’Neill’s vision (Paul O’Neill, and his wife Desi), TSO remains one of rock’s most charitable bands. Once again, thankfully, TSO will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, approximately $18 million has been donated by the group. Desi said, ‘We want to thank the fans so much for the kindness they showed in coming out last year. It meant the world to our family. Moreover, the credit for any charitable donation is due to you, not us. The only way we are able to help all is because of you.'”

The statement continued: “A product of the imagination of TSO’s late founder Paul and his wife Desi, and based on TSO’s multi-platinum CD and TV special, ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,’ the rock opera features such enduring fan-favorites as ‘Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,’ ‘O’ Come All Ye Faithful,’ ‘Good King Joy,’ ‘Christmas Canon,’ ‘Music Box Blues,’ ‘Promises To Keep,’ and ‘This Christmas Day.’ 2022’s tour will also boast a rousing second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers including ‘Wizards In Winter,’ ‘A Mad Russian’s Christmas,’ and many more.”

Said TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli, “It was so special to be back playing live last year. When you love something as much as we do and it’s taken away, it made us super thankful to be back. I look forward to seeing all our ‘repeat offenders’ and all our new friends when we hit the road.

“I love all of Paul’s stories, but ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ is one of my favorites and can’t wait to unveil this incredibly amazing new show for everyone. We know some people may be having tough times, so we worked hard with the local promoters and arenas to have a low-priced $29 ticket to do our part in helping out. God Bless all of you and see you in November and December when we celebrate in person once again,” he concluded.

See the full list of tour dates here below.

DATE CITY VENUE PERFORMANCE(S) Wed., Nov. 16 Green Bay, WI Resch Center Matinee & Evening Wed., Nov. 16 Council Bluffs, IA Mid America Center Evening Thurs., Nov. 17 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena Evening Fri., Nov. 18 Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Evening Sat., Nov. 19 Denver, CO Ball Arena Matinee & Evening Sat., Nov. 19 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Matinee & Evening Sun., Nov. 20 Colorado Springs, CO World Arena Matinee & Evening Sun., Nov. 20 Youngstown, OH Covelli Centre Matinee & Evening Tues., Nov. 22 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena Matinee & Evening Wed., Nov. 23 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Matinee & Evening Fri., Nov. 25 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena Evening Fri., Nov. 25 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena Matinee & Evening Sat., Nov. 26 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena Matinee & Evening Sat., Nov. 26 Worcester, MA DCU Center Matinee & Evening Sun., Nov. 27 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena Evening Sun., Nov. 27 Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Matinee & Evening Mon., Nov. 28 Portland, OR Moda Center Evening Wed., Nov. 30 Albany, NY MVP Arena Evening Thurs., Dec. 1 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center Evening Thurs., Dec. 1 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena Evening Fri., Dec. 2 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Matinee & Evening Fri., Dec. 2 Toledo, OH Huntington Center Matinee & Evening Sat., Dec. 3 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena Matinee & Evening Sat., Dec. 3 Dayton, OH Nutter Center Matinee & Evening Sun., Dec. 4 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center Matinee & Evening Sun., Dec. 4 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena Matinee & Evening Wed., Dec. 7 Austin, TX Moody Center Evening Wed., Dec. 7 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena Evening Thurs., Dec. 8 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center Evening Thurs., Dec. 8 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena Evening Fri., Dec. 9 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena Evening Fri., Dec. 9 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena Matinee & Evening Sat., Dec. 10 St Louis, MO Enterprise Center Matinee & Evening Sat., Dec. 10 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Matinee & Evening Sun., Dec. 11 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse Matinee & Evening Sun., Dec. 11 Atlanta, GA Gas South Arena Matinee & Evening Wed., Dec. 14 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Evening Wed., Dec. 14 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena Evening Thurs., Dec. 15 Birmingham, AL BJCC Evening Thurs., Dec. 15 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena Evening Fri., Dec. 16 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Evening Fri., Dec. 16 Allentown, PA PPL Center Matinee & Evening Sat., Dec. 17 Orlando, FL Amway Center Matinee & Evening Sat., Dec. 17 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena Matinee & Evening Sun., Dec. 18 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena Matinee & Evening Sun., Dec. 18 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Matinee & Evening Wed., Dec. 21 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena Matinee & Evening Wed., Dec. 21 Hershey, PA Giant Center Matinee & Evening Thur., Dec. 22 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum Matinee & Evening Thur., Dec. 22 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center Matinee & Evening Fri., Dec. 23 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Matinee & Evening Fri., Dec. 23 Columbus, OH Nationwide Matinee & Evening Mon., Dec. 26 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center Matinee & Evening Mon., Dec. 26 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena Matinee & Evening Tues., Dec. 27 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Matinee & Evening Wed., Dec. 28 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Matinee & Evening Thur., Dec. 29 Houston, TX Toyota Center Matinee & Evening Thur., Dec. 29 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Matinee & Evening Fri., Dec. 30 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Matinee & Evening Fri., Dec. 30 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center Matinee & Evening

Photo by Jason McEachern / Courtesy Scoop Marketing