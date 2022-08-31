Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announces 2022 Winter Tour Dates

Acclaimed, bombastic musical group The Trans-Siberian Orchestra has announced a slew of 2022 winter tour dates.
Check out the full list of shows here below for The Ghosts of Christmas Eve Tour.
The 60-date set begins on November 16 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and tickets go on sale on September 16 at 10 a.m. The string of shows concludes on December 30. For a full itinerary click here.
According to a press statement about the upcoming tour, “Keeping with the O’Neill’s vision (Paul O’Neill, and his wife Desi), TSO remains one of rock’s most charitable bands. Once again, thankfully, TSO will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, approximately $18 million has been donated by the group. Desi said, ‘We want to thank the fans so much for the kindness they showed in coming out last year. It meant the world to our family. Moreover, the credit for any charitable donation is due to you, not us. The only way we are able to help all is because of you.'”
The statement continued: “A product of the imagination of TSO’s late founder Paul and his wife Desi, and based on TSO’s multi-platinum CD and TV special, ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,’ the rock opera features such enduring fan-favorites as ‘Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,’ ‘O’ Come All Ye Faithful,’ ‘Good King Joy,’ ‘Christmas Canon,’ ‘Music Box Blues,’ ‘Promises To Keep,’ and ‘This Christmas Day.’ 2022’s tour will also boast a rousing second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers including ‘Wizards In Winter,’ ‘A Mad Russian’s Christmas,’ and many more.”
Said TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli, “It was so special to be back playing live last year. When you love something as much as we do and it’s taken away, it made us super thankful to be back. I look forward to seeing all our ‘repeat offenders’ and all our new friends when we hit the road.
“I love all of Paul’s stories, but ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ is one of my favorites and can’t wait to unveil this incredibly amazing new show for everyone. We know some people may be having tough times, so we worked hard with the local promoters and arenas to have a low-priced $29 ticket to do our part in helping out. God Bless all of you and see you in November and December when we celebrate in person once again,” he concluded.
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|PERFORMANCE(S)
|Wed., Nov. 16
|Green Bay, WI
|Resch Center
|Matinee & Evening
|Wed., Nov. 16
|Council Bluffs, IA
|Mid America Center
|Evening
|Thurs., Nov. 17
|Wichita, KS
|INTRUST Bank Arena
|Evening
|Fri., Nov. 18
|Fort Wayne, IN
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|Evening
|Sat., Nov. 19
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|Matinee & Evening
|Sat., Nov. 19
|Cincinnati, OH
|Heritage Bank
|Matinee & Evening
|Sun., Nov. 20
|Colorado Springs, CO
|World Arena
|Matinee & Evening
|Sun., Nov. 20
|Youngstown, OH
|Covelli Centre
|Matinee & Evening
|Tues., Nov. 22
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Vivint Arena
|Matinee & Evening
|Wed., Nov. 23
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Matinee & Evening
|Fri., Nov. 25
|Spokane, WA
|Spokane Arena
|Evening
|Fri., Nov. 25
|Manchester, NH
|SNHU Arena
|Matinee & Evening
|Sat., Nov. 26
|Seattle, WA
|Climate Pledge Arena
|Matinee & Evening
|Sat., Nov. 26
|Worcester, MA
|DCU Center
|Matinee & Evening
|Sun., Nov. 27
|Eugene, OR
|Matthew Knight Arena
|Evening
|Sun., Nov. 27
|Wilkes-Barre, PA
|Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
|Matinee & Evening
|Mon., Nov. 28
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|Evening
|Wed., Nov. 30
|Albany, NY
|MVP Arena
|Evening
|Thurs., Dec. 1
|Fresno, CA
|Save Mart Center
|Evening
|Thurs., Dec. 1
|Rochester, NY
|Blue Cross Arena
|Evening
|Fri., Dec. 2
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|Matinee & Evening
|Fri., Dec. 2
|Toledo, OH
|Huntington Center
|Matinee & Evening
|Sat., Dec. 3
|Ontario, CA
|Toyota Arena
|Matinee & Evening
|Sat., Dec. 3
|Dayton, OH
|Nutter Center
|Matinee & Evening
|Sun., Dec. 4
|Phoenix, AZ
|Footprint Center
|Matinee & Evening
|Sun., Dec. 4
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Van Andel Arena
|Matinee & Evening
|Wed., Dec. 7
|Austin, TX
|Moody Center
|Evening
|Wed., Dec. 7
|Lexington, KY
|Rupp Arena
|Evening
|Thurs., Dec. 8
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Paycom Center
|Evening
|Thurs., Dec. 8
|Knoxville, TN
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|Evening
|Fri., Dec. 9
|Little Rock, AR
|Simmons Bank Arena
|Evening
|Fri., Dec. 9
|Greenville, SC
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|Matinee & Evening
|Sat., Dec. 10
|St Louis, MO
|Enterprise Center
|Matinee & Evening
|Sat., Dec. 10
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|Matinee & Evening
|Sun., Dec. 11
|Indianapolis, IN
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Matinee & Evening
|Sun., Dec. 11
|Atlanta, GA
|Gas South Arena
|Matinee & Evening
|Wed., Dec. 14
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Evening
|Wed., Dec. 14
|Raleigh, NC
|PNC Arena
|Evening
|Thurs., Dec. 15
|Birmingham, AL
|BJCC
|Evening
|Thurs., Dec. 15
|Charlottesville, VA
|John Paul Jones Arena
|Evening
|Fri., Dec. 16
|Jacksonville, FL
|VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
|Evening
|Fri., Dec. 16
|Allentown, PA
|PPL Center
|Matinee & Evening
|Sat., Dec. 17
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|Matinee & Evening
|Sat., Dec. 17
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|Matinee & Evening
|Sun., Dec. 18
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|Matinee & Evening
|Sun., Dec. 18
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Matinee & Evening
|Wed., Dec. 21
|Chicago, IL
|Allstate Arena
|Matinee & Evening
|Wed., Dec. 21
|Hershey, PA
|Giant Center
|Matinee & Evening
|Thur., Dec. 22
|Milwaukee, WI
|Fiserv Forum
|Matinee & Evening
|Thur., Dec. 22
|Buffalo, NY
|KeyBank Center
|Matinee & Evening
|Fri., Dec. 23
|St Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Matinee & Evening
|Fri., Dec. 23
|Columbus, OH
|Nationwide
|Matinee & Evening
|Mon., Dec. 26
|Kansas City, MO
|T-Mobile Center
|Matinee & Evening
|Mon., Dec. 26
|Washington, D.C.
|Capital One Arena
|Matinee & Evening
|Tues., Dec. 27
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Matinee & Evening
|Wed., Dec. 28
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Matinee & Evening
|Thur., Dec. 29
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Matinee & Evening
|Thur., Dec. 29
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Matinee & Evening
|Fri., Dec. 30
|Cleveland, OH
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|Matinee & Evening
|Fri., Dec. 30
|San Antonio, TX
|AT&T Center
|Matinee & Evening
Photo by Jason McEachern / Courtesy Scoop Marketing