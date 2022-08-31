Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announces 2022 Winter Tour Dates

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Acclaimed, bombastic musical group The Trans-Siberian Orchestra has announced a slew of 2022 winter tour dates.

Check out the full list of shows here below for The Ghosts of Christmas Eve Tour.

The 60-date set begins on November 16 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and tickets go on sale on September 16 at 10 a.m. The string of shows concludes on December 30. For a full itinerary click here.

According to a press statement about the upcoming tour, “Keeping with the O’Neill’s vision (Paul O’Neill, and his wife Desi), TSO remains one of rock’s most charitable bands. Once again, thankfully, TSO will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, approximately $18 million has been donated by the group. Desi said, ‘We want to thank the fans so much for the kindness they showed in coming out last year. It meant the world to our family. Moreover, the credit for any charitable donation is due to you, not us. The only way we are able to help all is because of you.'” 

The statement continued: “A product of the imagination of TSO’s late founder Paul and his wife Desi, and based on TSO’s multi-platinum CD and TV special, ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,’ the rock opera features such enduring fan-favorites as ‘Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,’ ‘O’ Come All Ye Faithful,’ ‘Good King Joy,’ ‘Christmas Canon,’ ‘Music Box Blues,’ ‘Promises To Keep,’ and ‘This Christmas Day.’ 2022’s tour will also boast a rousing second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers including ‘Wizards In Winter,’ ‘A Mad Russian’s Christmas,’ and many more.”

Said TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli, “It was so special to be back playing live last year. When you love something as much as we do and it’s taken away, it made us super thankful to be back. I look forward to seeing all our ‘repeat offenders’ and all our new friends when we hit the road.

“I love all of Paul’s stories, but ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ is one of my favorites and can’t wait to unveil this incredibly amazing new show for everyone. We know some people may be having tough times, so we worked hard with the local promoters and arenas to have a low-priced $29 ticket to do our part in helping out. God Bless all of you and see you in November and December when we celebrate in person once again,” he concluded.

See the full list of tour dates here below.

DATECITYVENUEPERFORMANCE(S)
Wed., Nov. 16Green Bay, WIResch CenterMatinee & Evening
Wed., Nov. 16Council Bluffs, IAMid America CenterEvening
Thurs., Nov. 17Wichita, KSINTRUST Bank Arena Evening
Fri., Nov. 18Fort Wayne, INAllen County War Memorial ColiseumEvening
Sat., Nov. 19Denver, COBall ArenaMatinee & Evening
Sat., Nov. 19Cincinnati, OHHeritage BankMatinee & Evening
Sun., Nov. 20Colorado Springs, COWorld ArenaMatinee & Evening
Sun., Nov. 20Youngstown, OHCovelli CentreMatinee & Evening
Tues., Nov. 22Salt Lake City, UTVivint Arena Matinee & Evening
Wed., Nov. 23Uncasville, CTMohegan Sun ArenaMatinee & Evening
Fri., Nov. 25Spokane, WASpokane ArenaEvening
Fri., Nov. 25Manchester, NHSNHU ArenaMatinee & Evening
Sat., Nov. 26Seattle, WAClimate Pledge ArenaMatinee & Evening
Sat., Nov. 26Worcester, MADCU CenterMatinee & Evening
Sun., Nov. 27Eugene, ORMatthew Knight Arena Evening
Sun., Nov. 27Wilkes-Barre, PAMohegan Sun Arena at Casey PlazaMatinee & Evening
Mon., Nov. 28Portland, ORModa CenterEvening
Wed., Nov. 30Albany, NYMVP Arena Evening
Thurs., Dec. 1Fresno, CASave Mart CenterEvening
Thurs., Dec. 1Rochester, NYBlue Cross Arena Evening
Fri., Dec. 2Sacramento, CAGolden 1 CenterMatinee & Evening
Fri., Dec. 2Toledo, OHHuntington CenterMatinee & Evening
Sat., Dec. 3Ontario, CAToyota Arena Matinee & Evening
Sat., Dec. 3Dayton, OHNutter CenterMatinee & Evening
Sun., Dec. 4Phoenix, AZFootprint CenterMatinee & Evening
Sun., Dec. 4Grand Rapids, MIVan Andel ArenaMatinee & Evening
Wed., Dec. 7Austin, TXMoody CenterEvening
Wed., Dec. 7Lexington, KYRupp ArenaEvening
Thurs., Dec. 8Oklahoma City, OKPaycom CenterEvening
Thurs., Dec. 8Knoxville, TNThompson-Boling ArenaEvening
Fri., Dec. 9Little Rock, ARSimmons Bank Arena Evening
Fri., Dec. 9Greenville, SCBon Secours Wellness ArenaMatinee & Evening
Sat., Dec. 10St Louis, MOEnterprise CenterMatinee & Evening
Sat., Dec. 10Charlotte, NCSpectrum CenterMatinee & Evening
Sun., Dec. 11Indianapolis, INGainbridge FieldhouseMatinee & Evening
Sun., Dec. 11Atlanta, GAGas South ArenaMatinee & Evening
Wed., Dec. 14Nashville, TNBridgestone ArenaEvening
Wed., Dec. 14Raleigh, NCPNC Arena Evening
Thurs., Dec. 15Birmingham, ALBJCCEvening
Thurs., Dec. 15Charlottesville, VAJohn Paul Jones ArenaEvening
Fri., Dec. 16Jacksonville, FLVyStar Veterans Memorial ArenaEvening
Fri., Dec. 16Allentown, PAPPL CenterMatinee & Evening
Sat., Dec. 17Orlando, FLAmway CenterMatinee & Evening
Sat., Dec. 17Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena Matinee & Evening
Sun., Dec. 18Tampa, FLAmalie ArenaMatinee & Evening
Sun., Dec. 18Philadelphia, PAWells Fargo CenterMatinee & Evening
Wed., Dec. 21Chicago, ILAllstate ArenaMatinee & Evening
Wed., Dec. 21Hershey, PAGiant CenterMatinee & Evening
Thur., Dec. 22Milwaukee, WIFiserv Forum Matinee & Evening
Thur., Dec. 22Buffalo, NYKeyBank CenterMatinee & Evening
Fri., Dec. 23St Paul, MNXcel Energy Center Matinee & Evening
Fri., Dec. 23Columbus, OHNationwideMatinee & Evening
Mon., Dec. 26Kansas City, MOT-Mobile CenterMatinee & Evening
Mon., Dec. 26Washington, D.C.Capital One ArenaMatinee & Evening
Tues., Dec. 27Newark, NJPrudential CenterMatinee & Evening
Wed., Dec. 28Dallas, TXAmerican Airlines CenterMatinee & Evening
Thur., Dec. 29Houston, TXToyota CenterMatinee & Evening
Thur., Dec. 29Detroit, MILittle Caesars Arena Matinee & Evening
Fri., Dec. 30Cleveland, OHRocket Mortgage FieldhouseMatinee & Evening
Fri., Dec. 30San Antonio, TXAT&T CenterMatinee & Evening

Photo by Jason McEachern / Courtesy Scoop Marketing

Leave a Reply

CCR’s Doug Clifford to Release Lost LP ‘California Gold’ Featuring Bobby Whitlock

4 New Songs to Listen to Today: “Captain” Kirk Douglas, The Head and the Heart, Five For Fighting and Son Little