Tim Commerford Left Confused and in the Dark Over Rage Against the Machine’s Future

Throughout their time on stage, Rage Against the Machine used their love for heavy metal and rap music to sell over 16 million records worldwide. While considered one of the 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock by VH1, in 2023, the band landed a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But even with numerous awards and a loyal fanbase, the band went through several points where the future of Rage Against the Machine was uncertain. And with drummer Brad Wilk’s recent statement about never playing live again, fans and even bassist Tim Commerford wonder what the future looks like.

Videos by American Songwriter

Nearly two months ago, Wilk jumped on Instagram to share some news with fans. But while some hoped for a string of new shows, the drummer surprised fans when he detailed the end of the band touring or playing live. He wrote, “I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the cancelled RATM shows. I don’t want to string people or myself along any further. So, while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again.”

With fans stunned by the news, Wilk added, “I’m sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was…”

[RELATED: Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, The Black Keys, Larkin Poe, Hozier, and More to Perform at Eighth Annual Love Rocks NYC in 2024]

Tim Commerford Breaks His Silence

As the post confused fans, neither Zack de la Rocha nor Tom Morello discussed the matter publicly. Although they continued to stay silent on the matter, Commerford opened up about his future with the band when speaking to Rolling Stone. He said, “I don’t know. I don’t get involved in that. I’m the bass player. I just wait for someone to tell me what to do. Brad said what he said, but he’s one step above me. He’s in the No. 3 spot. I am the low man on the totem pole. That’s all I can tell you. I’m the bass player. The bass players always are the last people to find out about s*** like that.”

While the future of the band hangs in limbo, Rage Against the Machine’s past has been littered with moments of uncertainty. In 2000, Zack even left the group, insisting the band’s “Decision-making process completely failed.”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)