Bob Marley and The Wailers Guitarist Donald Kinsey Passes Away 3 Days After Fellow Band Member’s Death

While once playing for Reggae legends like Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, guitarist Donald Kinsey seemed to encompass the blues throughout his time on stage. The guitarist even found himself part of the Wailers Band which was formed after Marley’s death in 1981. Although having a prosperous career in music, on February 6, 2024, news broke that the musician sadly passed away at 70 years old. The news came the same day that would mark Marley’s 79th birthday. The passing of Kinsey also follows the death of another member of the Wailers band.

Born in Gary, Indiana in 1953, Kinsey found himself in the company of blues greatness as his father was the Big Daddy Kinsey. With a master of the blues as a father, it only seemed fitting that Kinsey would follow in his footsteps. Even at a young age, the musician started to perform with his father, learning what it means to play the blues. Seeming to have a natural act for music, the guitarist eventually toured with Albert King when he finished high school.

Seeing the talent in Kinsey, Bruce Iglauer signed him and his brothers to their first deal. Speaking about what drew him to the guitarist, Iglauer explained, “He sang not only about men and women and love and loss, but he also sang about street violence and he sang about racism and a number of other contemporary topics. So this is another thing that made the Kinsey Report and Donald very special.”

Fans Remember The Legacy Donald Kinsey Left Behind

It wasn’t just Iglauer who loved the music Kinsey produced and fans praised the musician throughout his career. One fan wrote, “I am honored to had gotten the chance of shaking this man’s hand personally as well as a guitar pick he had been using that night from his pocket. It was a real delight for him to take a moment of his time to share with me. Thank you and Much love and respect for Donald and his family.” Another comment included, “RIP Donald, Rest in power, legend. Thanks for your amazing musicianship.”

As mentioned above, Kinsey’s passing not only happened on Marley’s birthday, but just three days prior, Aston “Family Man” Barrett, the bassist for the Wailers, also passed away in Miami. With two great musicians gone within days of each other, again – fans couldn’t express the importance of their contribution to music. “If you’ve never seen them live, you’re only getting a fraction of the experience. They have one of the best live sounds I’ve heard.”

