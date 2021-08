Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announces Winter Tour Is Back

Today (August 30), the platinum-selling progressive rock band, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, announced that its popular winter tour will be back for 2021 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the band’s major release, Christmas Eve and Other Stories, which was first released in 1996.

Presales for tickets will be open to the general public on September 17 and will be available on the band’s official site.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s musical director and lead guitarist, Al Pitrelli, said in a press release, “After an incredibly trying year for everyone we are beyond excited to be able to say that we’re bringing Christmas Eve and Other Stories back to all of you. We were amazed by the turnout for last year’s livestream and how many of you continued to celebrate this tradition we have created together. It’s been 25 years since Paul (O’Neill) first introduced all of us to this timeless tale. Let’s celebrate this milestone event together. God bless and stay safe everyone.”

According to the release, since its touring debut, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, which was founded in Tampa, Florida in 1996, has played more than 2,000 Winter Tour shows for approximately 17 million fans, with tour grosses of more than $725 million, and has sold in excess of 12 million albums and DVDs.

Upcoming TSO dates:

Wed., Nov. 17 Green Bay, WI Resch Center * Wed., Nov. 17 Council Bluffs, IA Mid America ^ Thurs., Nov. 18 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center ^ Fri., Nov. 19 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center ^ Sat., Nov. 20 Hershey, PA Giant Center * Sat., Nov. 20 Denver, CO Ball Arena * Sun., Nov. 21 Wilkes Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza * Sun., Nov. 21 Colorado Springs, CO World Arena * Tues., Nov. 23 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena * Wed., Nov. 24 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena ^ Fri., Nov. 26 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena * Fri., Nov. 26 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena ^ Sat., Nov. 27 Worcester, MA DCU Center * Sat., Nov. 27 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena * Sun., Nov. 28 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun * Sun., Nov. 28 Portland, OR Moda Center * Wed., Dec. 1 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena ^ Wed., Dec. 1 San Jose, CA SAP Center ^ Thurs., Dec. 2 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank ^ Thurs., Dec. 2 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center ^ Fri., Dec. 3 Toledo, OH Huntington Center * Fri., Dec. 3 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center * Sat., Dec. 4 Dayton, OH Nutter Center * Sat., Dec. 4 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena * Sun., Dec. 5 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena * Sun., Dec. 5 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center * Wed., Dec. 8 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena ^ Wed., Dec. 8 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena ^ Thurs., Dec. 9 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum ^ Thurs., Dec. 9 Austin, TX Frank C. Erwin, Jr. Special Events Center ^ Fri., Dec. 10 Greenville, SC Bon Secours * Fri., Dec. 10 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center * Sat., Dec. 11 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center * Sat., Dec. 11 Dallas, TX American Airlines * Sun., Dec. 12 Atlanta, GA Gas South Arena * Sun., Dec. 12 Houston, TX Toyota Center * Wed., Dec. 15 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena ^ Wed., Dec. 15 Birmingham, AL BJCC ^ Thurs., Dec. 16 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena ^ Thurs., Dec. 16 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena ^ Fri., Dec. 17 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo * Fri., Dec. 17 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center ^ Sat., Dec. 18 Belmont, NY UBS Arena * Sat., Dec. 18 Orlando, FL Amway Center * Sun., Dec. 19 Allentown, PA PPL Center * Sun., Dec. 19 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena * Tues., Dec. 21 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center ^ Wed., Dec. 22 Newark, NJ Prudential Center * Wed., Dec. 22 Indianapolis, IN Banker’s Life Fieldhouse * Thurs., Dec. 23 Washington, DC Capital One Arena * Thurs., Dec. 23 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena * Sun., Dec. 26 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena * Sun., Dec. 26 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum * Monday, Dec. 27 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Arena * Tuesday, Dec. 28 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena * Wed., Dec. 29 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena * Wed., Dec. 29 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center * Thurs., Dec. 30 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse * Thurs., Dec. 30 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center *

* matinee & evening performances

^ evening performance