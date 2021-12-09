Travis Scott Opens Up About Astroworld Tragedy With Charlamagne tha God in First Interview Since Tragic Event

In a nearly one-hour-long video that was posted to YouTube today (December 9), rapper Travis Scott talked about the Astroworld concert tragedy that has since claimed 10 lives and injured many more.

Speaking with radio and talk show host Charlamagne tha God, Scott, who has denied legal liability, expressed remorse and tried to explain his side of the experience from on stage. It was Scott’s first public interview since the events that took place in Houston in early November.

In the interview, Scott said: “It really hurts. It hurts the community, it hurts the city [Houston, where Scott is from]. It’s a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving.”

He added that he “didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the press conference,” after the concert.

“People pass out, things happen at concerts, but something like that,” he said, not completing the sentence.

Scott said his visibility was limited on stage but, he explained: “Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK.”

Scott touched on the idea that his concerts are dangerous. He is known for having “raging” fans, who go a bit reckless. But raging, he said, is just “about letting go and having fun.”

He added: “As artists, you trust professionals for when things happen that people can leave safely.”

“And this night was just like a regular show, it felt like to me, as far as the energy,” Scott said. “People didn’t show up there just to be harmful. People just showed up to have a good time and something unfortunate happened and we just need to figure out what that was.”

Directly after the fatal concert, Scott tweeted his horror, saying, he was “absolutely devastated by what took place last night” and that “Houston PD has my total support.”

To date, Scott is facing hundreds of lawsuits related to the tragedy, TMZ reports.

See the full interview with Charlamagne tha God below.