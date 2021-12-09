Kurt Cobain’s Seven Greatest Quotes

There are many reasons to love an artist. If that person is a musician, you may love their singing voice. You may love the way they talk to the press. You may love their outfits, the genre they write in or you might like any number of choices they make.

But for some, you love an artist for what they say, especially when the rubber meets the road. Some of our most beloved celebrities don’t have the courage to give their opinion, especially when it’s difficult. Some want to “sit on the fence,” as the expression goes, to not participate in a difficult discussion.

Some, however, aren’t shy. And one of those people was Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain.

The grunge icon and band frontman was famous for standing up for the little guy because that’s how he, himself identified. As legendary Seattle DJ Marco Collins says in the Vice mini-documentary, Kurt and Nirvana befriended Collins because he, like them, was a misfit, a gay man in an industry where that was taboo at the time to talk about.

Cobain wouldn’t allow people to walk all over others, if he could help it. How do we know that for sure? He has a number of famous quotes stating as much. Many of which you can read below.

Nirvana, which has been enjoying the 30th anniversary of Nevermind this year, has some events and new products for sale, which you can check out HERE.

For more on the band, check out our exclusive interview with Craig Montgomery, the longtime live sound engineer for Nirvana.

Top Seven Kurt Cobain Quotes:

“I’d rather be hated for who I am, than loved for who I am not.”

“If you die you’re completely happy and your soul somewhere lives on. I’m not afraid of dying. Total peace after death, becoming someone else is the best hope I’ve got.”

“It’s better to burn out than fade away.”

“I really miss being able to blend in with people.”

“Wanting to be someone else is a waste of the person you are.”

“If any of you in any way hate homosexuals, people of different color, or women, please do this one favor for us — leave us the f— alone! Don’t come to our shows and don’t buy our records.”

“If you’re a sexist, racist, homophobe or basically an a–hole, don’t buy this CD. I don’t care if you like me, I hate you.”