RareTravis Tritt Album ‘Proud of the Country’ Set For Release in April

There is a rare Travis Tritt album that’s set to hit streaming services for the first time this spring.

Tritt’s LP, Proud of the Country, is set to drop digitally on April 28.

The record, which was recorded over three decades ago, is credited by many to have been the album that earned Tritt his first record deal. And to celebrate the news of its forthcoming release, Tritt’s song “Get A Little Rowdy,” which opens the record, is out now. Fans can check out the track below, along with the tracklist for the LP.

The multi-platinum-selling, Grammy award-winning artist’s forthcoming LP features 11 songs that showcase the quintessential Tritt sound. Proud of the Country is produced by Danny Davenport, Billy Suit, and Tritt. Tritt also wrote or co-wrote all songs on the album. The LP is available for pre-sale here.

According to a press statement, “Proud of the Country is the record that reportedly landed Tritt his first-ever record deal and marked an integral turning point in Tritt’s career. Then a 2-side album, Proud of the Country was originally released in 1987 on Copperhill Records, a one-off label used by the recording studio Demo Listen Studio in Marietta, Georgia. Only 1,000 physical copies were ever made, and the record has never been digitally released.”

Tritt is gearing up for his upcoming 2023 tour. To purchase tickets or for more information on Travis Tritt’s 2023 tour dates, please visit HERE. The country artist will also join Eric Church on The Outsiders Revival Tour for two shows this summer in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 14 and St. Louis, Missouri on July 15.

Check out the tracklist and song from Tritt below.

Proud of the Country tracklist:

1. “Don’t Put Us Down” (Travis Tritt)

2. “Talkin’ ‘Bout Love” (Travis Tritt, Joey Davenport, Eddie Queen)

3. “Gambler’s Blues” (Travis Tritt)

4. “Sleepless Nights” (Travis Tritt, Danny Davenport)

5. “Proud Of The Country” (Travis Tritt)

6. “Staying Power” (Travis Tritt)

7. “Get A Little Rowdy” (Travis Tritt)

8. “Spend A Little Time” (Travis Tritt)

9. “Before You Said Goodbye” (Travis Tritt)

10. “Dreams” (Travis Tritt)

Bonus Track: “I’m Not Laughing Now” (Travis Tritt)

Photo Credit: Jeremy Cowart / Aristomedia