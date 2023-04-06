Travis Tritt Joins Kid Rock In Boycotting Anheuser-Busch

A few days after Kid Rock protested Anheuser-Busch’s decision to send a case of Bud Light to a trans woman, Dylan Mulvaney, Travis Tritt decided to cut ties with the company as well. Tritt says he will exclude Anheuser-Busch products from his tour rider.
“I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider,” Tritt said in a tweet posted on April 5. “I know many other artists who are doing the same. Other artists who are deleting Anheuser-Busch products from their hospitality rider might not say so in public for fear of being ridiculed and canceled. I have no such fear.
“In full disclosure, I was on a tour sponsored by Budweiser in the 90’s,” he added. “That was when Anheuser-Busch was American owned. A great American company that later sold out to the Europeans and became unrecognizable to the American consumer. Such a shame.”
Tritt took a more subtle approach in expressing his distaste for the beer company’s decision on social media. Kid Rock opted to take an automatic rifle to a case of Bud Light saying, “Fuck Bud Light and f Anheuser-Busch!”
A case of Bud Light was sent to Mulvaney over the weekend, commemorating her “365 Days of Girlhood” TikTok series, which has documented her transition journey.
“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points,” Anheuser-Busch said in a statement to Fox.
“From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney,” the statement continued. “This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.”
Kid Rock and Travis Tritt are slated to play a show together this summer on a tour Rock has dubbed the No Snowflakes Tour. The limited run will also feature special guests Chris Janson, Marcus King, and Grand Funk Railroad. Check out the tour dates, HERE.
