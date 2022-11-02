Travis Tritt Forced to Cancel Remainder of Fall 2022 Tour Due to Knee Injury

Travis Tritt canceled the remaining dates of his Can’t Miss Tour with Chris Janson due to a severe knee injury.

“I have been experiencing severe pain in my left knee for the past few weeks due to a possible torn meniscus,” wrote Tritt in a statement on social media on Nov. 1. ”With short bits of rest between shows, I had hoped that the pain would eventually subside and I could complete all of my remaining dates in November, including all the dates on the current ‘Can’t Miss Tour’ with Chris Janson and War Hippies.”

Tritt, 59, said that the pain is too unbearable for him to continue touring and that he needs to recover.

“Unfortunately, the pain has become impossible to ignore and I will not be able to do any further shows in November,” added Tritt. ”Refunds for these shows will be available at point of ticket purchase. I appreciate everyone’s understanding and I hope to return to the road as soon as possible.”

Earlier this year, both artists revealed their co-headlining tour earlier this year after collaborating on the single “Things You Can’t Live Without,” which appears on Janson’s fourth album, All In, released in April 2022.

The pair were previously forced to cancel their Estero, Florida concert in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and recently canceled their Nov. 10 show in Anderson, South Carolina due to “reasons beyond our control.” Janson is scheduled to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Nov. 1 and Dec. 11.

Tritt released his first album in nearly a decade, Set In Stone, in 2021. In early 2022, the two-time Grammy winner sold his entire catalog of music to Reservoir, which spans his work from his 1990 debut, Country Club, through Set In Stone.

Travis Tritt – Chris Janson Canceled Dates:

Nov. 3 – Greensboro, N.C.

Nov. 4 – Florence, S.C.

Nov. 5 – Richmond, Va.

Nov. 11 – Tupelo, Miss.

Nov. 12 – Choctaw, Miss.

Nov. 18 – Pensacola, Fla.

Nov. 19 – Atlanta, Ga.

Photo: Courtesy of Aristo PR