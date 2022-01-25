Travis Tritt Sells Entire Music Catalog to Reservoir

Reservoir has acquired Travis Tritt’s entire publishing and recorded music catalog. The financial terms were not disclosed, but the deal includes the country singer and songwriter’s span of work from his 1990 debut Country Club through the 2021 album Set In Stone.

A two-time Grammy Award winner, Tritt also won four Country Music Association Awards and is a member of the Grand Ole Opry, and often dubbed a “Class of ‘89” country star—rising up at the same time as Garth Brooks, Clint Black, and Alan Jackson.

Throughout his career, Tritt has earned five No. 1 and 20 Top 10 hits, including hits “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin,’” “Anymore,” “Nothing Short of Dying,” “I’m Gonna Be Somebody,” “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Here’s A Quarter,” and “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive,” and has sold more than 30 million albums and seven platinum or multi-platinum album certifications throughout his more than 30-year career.

“Travis is a pillar of the ‘90s country movement, and his influence continues to impact the genre and its chart resurgence today,” said John Ozier, executive vice president of creative at Reservoir in a statement. “The Reservoir team is so happy to be supporting both his publishing and master recordings and building on our foundation of country catalog classics with more of the genre’s biggest songs.”

Photos: Courtesy of Aristo PR