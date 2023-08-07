Kid Rock Is Allegedly Selling Bud Light at His Nashville Bar

While Kid Rock went viral for shooting Bud Light cans on camera, it now seems as though the “All Summer Long” singer is selling the beer at his Nashville bar. Several social media users have disclosed that Bud Light is on the menu after visiting Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk.

“In Nashville for shows tonight and I thought it’d be funny to sneak a Bud Light into Kid Rock’s bar but two things happened I did not count on: 1. They fucking sell Bud Light there. 2. I had a pretty good time,” wrote Twitter user @brookswheelan, a comedian currently on tour with John Oliver.

Wheelan also shared two videos, with one depicting the bar itself. The other showcased the menu, with the camera panning down and revealing that Bud Light is listed as one of the establishment’s domestic beers.

Kid Rock‘s beef with Bud Light began when Anheuser-Busch partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Kid Rock posted a video online back in April that depicted the singer shooting cans of Bud Light with an assault rifle. “Let me say something to all of you and be as clear and concise as possible. Fuck Bud Light, and fuck Anheuser-Busch,” Kid Rock said in the short video.

Another Twitter user recently shared a vintage photo from 2003 of Kid Rock drinking a beer alongside a drag queen. “Kid Rock hanging out with Drag Queens back in 03…the right isn’t going to like this,” joked the Twitter user. The original photo posted by the Twitter user holds a caption that criticizes Rock’s recent actions. “Kid Rock chilling with legendary drag queen Wanda in 2003, when Kid Rock was relevant and didn’t have to shoot beer cans to prove his manhood,” the original caption read.

While Wheelan did seem to criticize Kid Rock, the comedian also seemed to enjoy visiting Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk. “Honestly, it rules. It’s 4 stories with 4 different bands playing. It’s like if a haunted house was perfect,” he commented. “I guess what I’m saying is you should totally visit Kid Rock’s bar if you’re ever in Nashville.”

