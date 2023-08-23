Fans React to Photo of Kid Rock Drinking Bud Light Again

Five months ago, no one would have expected Kid Rock to even go near a Bud Light – at least not without an automatic rifle in his hand. A couple of days ago, the infamous rapper-turned-rocker was pictured drinking a beer at a concert and, though the picture is blurry, there is no mistaking that familiar shade of blue. Kid Rock has gone back to the Bud.

Rock initially boycotted the beer following a promotion that Anheuser-Busch did with trans content creator Dylan Mulvaney. In honor of her “365 Days of Girlhood” series, the company gave her Bud Light with her face printed on the side.

Rock, as well as many other conservative artists/commentators, didn’t take that promotion lightly. The “All Summer Long” singer promptly shot at several cases of the drink in protest. Many of his fans followed suit, boycotting the drink for “going woke.”

With Rock seemingly in favor of the beverage again, what do his fans have to say?

Political commentator Tim Pool accused Rock of “TREASON” while another right-wing content creator, Lord Bebo, feels they “Lost Kid Rock…” after the picture surfaced.

Another user, @Anthony Carrey, dubbed the singer “Kid Woke” and denounced his support. “Without principles we are nothing,” he wrote. “I choose to move on from Kid Woke but everyone else can make their own decision.”

Another fan claimed the photo had been doctored to make it seem like Rock was drinking a Bud Light, but was instead drinking a Coors Light, which is not produced by Anheuser-Busch.

“I saw @TMZ put out a story showing @KidRock drinking Bud Light actually he was drinking a Coors Light can,” the user wrote. “This a lie someone altered it. Look at the pic carefully also the blue outline doesn’t match the blue can. Someone took the bud light logo & inserted it over the blue on the can.” See his full explanation, below.

Commentator Nick Adams made a “major announcement” about the incident, saying, “I have been made aware of social media posts circulating that show Kid Rock (allegedly) enjoying a can of Bud Light. I take this allegation seriously and am in close contact with sources on the ground.

“I am currently conducting a thorough investigation, evaluating confidential photo and video evidence, and interviewing eyewitnesses,” he added. “Kid Rock is an American icon and patriot. He will be considered innocent until proven guilty. I have complete and total faith that we will uncover the truth.”

