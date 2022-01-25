Eric Clapton: People Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Under “Hypnosis”

According to legendary guitarist Eric Clapton, people who have undergone a COVID-19 vaccine are under “hypnosis.”

Clapton, visiting The Real Music Observer YouTube channel, said that he’d been tricked into getting his vaccine originally. And then he took the second shot too, presumably because he was still being tricked?

After the first shot, Clapton says, he had an adverse reaction.

In May, Clapton had said, “I took the first jab of [AstraZeneca] and straight away had severe reactions which lasted ten days. I recovered eventually and was told it would be twelve weeks before the second one.”

He continued, “Needless to say the reactions were disastrous, my hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks, I feared I would never play again.”

Clapton added, “[I] should’ve never gone near the needle” because of his “peripheral neuropathy,” but the “propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone.”

Now, speaking to The Real Music Observer, Clapton has added to his story.

Clapton says he now subscribes to the theory known as “mass formation hypnosis” or “mass formation psychosis.”

That theory, which is credited to Belgian psychologist Mattias Desmet, states that there is mind control afoot that has taken over society allowing for nefarious leaders to control the citizenry into getting vaccines and wearing masks.

Clapton said, “Then I started to realize there was really a memo, and a guy, Mattias Desmet [professor of clinical psychology at Ghent University in Belgium], talked about it. And it’s great. The theory of mass formation hypnosis. And I could see it then. Once I kind of started to look for it, I saw it everywhere.”

This includes, he says, “seeing little things on YouTube which were like subliminal advertising.”

In the interim, Clapton says his “career had almost gone anyway. At the point where I spoke out it had been almost 18 months since I’d kind of been forcibly retired” but then, Clapton continued, he “joined forces with Van and I got the tip Van was standing up to the measures and I thought, ‘why is nobody else doing this?’ . . . so I contacted him.”

Van Morrison has said he wasn’t “allowed” to object to the COVID-19 vaccine and mask measures.

So, Clapton continued, “I was mystified, I seemed to be the only person that found it exciting or even appropriate. I’m cut from a cloth where if you tell me I can’t do something, I really want to know why.

“My family and friends got scared, and I think they were scared on my behalf.”

But now, he says, “my family and friends think I am a crackpot anyway.”

Continuing, Clapton explained, “Over the last year, there’s been a lot of disappearing — a lot of dust around, with people moving away quite quickly. It has, for me, refined the kind of friendship I have. And it’s dwindled down to the people that I obviously really need and love.

“Inside my family, that became quite pivotal,” Clapton offered, speaking of wife Melia McEnery and four daughters, who range from 16-37, Ruth, Julie, Ella, and Sophie. “I’ve got teenage girls, and an older girl who’s in her thirties — and they’ve all had to kind of give me leeway because I haven’t been able to convince any of them.”

And many in the music community have abandoned him, too, Clapton said.

“I would try to reach out to fellow musicians and sometimes I just don’t hear from them. My phone doesn’t ring very often. I don’t get that many texts and emails anymore.”

Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images