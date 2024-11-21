Trending: Toby Keith Fans Torn Over CMA Awards Tribute to Late Country Legend

Search

By

Toby Keith essentially lived at the top of the country music charts throughout his 30-year career. He released 20 No. 1 singles, including the Willie Nelson duet “Beer For My Horses” and “As Good As I Once Was.” Keith died in February at age 62 after battling stomach cancer for more than two years, and Nashville is still mourning his loss. Hosts Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson and Peyton Manning raised a “Red Solo Cup” to the Big Dog Daddy during Wednesday’s (Nov. 20) broadcast of the 2024 CMA Awards. Yet, while the tribute was received well by some, it fell flat for other diehard Toby Keith fans.

Toby Keith Fans React to CMA Awards Tribute

Before two-time nominee Shaboozey took the stage at the 2024 CMA Awards, hosts Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson and Peyton Manning took a moment to honor the late Toby Keith

“A great artist, a great American and a great country music icon,” Bryan said. “Toby, you will be missed, buddy.”

The audience then joined the three hosts in raising their “Red Solo Cups” to the three-time CMA Award winner. However, the gesture seemed to ring hollow for many fans of the “Big Dog Daddy.”

“Was really hoping for more of a Toby Keith tribute than a 15 second solo cup toast…” one fan wrote on X/Twitter.

Another fan agreed, adding, “If that is the extent of the tribute to Toby Keith, then @CountryMusic really missed the mark.”

However, not everyone disapproved. “Paying tribute to Toby Keith by raising a red solo cup in his honor was beautiful!!!” one fan wrote on X/Twitter. “I love and miss you, so much Toby!!”

Featured image by AFF-USA/Shutterstock

