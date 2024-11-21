Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan Bring Country-Folk Magic and Cowboys Tears to CMA Awards Stage

Tonight at the 2024 CMA Awards, country star Kelsea Ballerini and folksy sweetheart Noah Kahan took to the stage to perform their recent collaboration, “Cowboys Cry Too.” This is the first time they’ve performed the song together at an award show, but they’ve come together for performances a few times this year.

At the ACM Awards this summer, Ballerini and Kahan sang a mash-up of their songs “Mountain with a View” and “Stick Season.” They stood together in an elaborately marshy set piece that set an earthy, folksy mood for their performance. Following the award show, Kahan invited Ballerini to join him on the second night of his Nashville tour stop, where they sang a rendition of “Stick Season.” Two months later, the pair released “Cowboys Cry Too.”

The two appeared on a candlelit stage, Ballerini in a flowing white dress and taking the first verses. Kahan joined her after the chorus wearing a sharp white blazer and jeans. They performed in front of a backdrop of ever-changing landscapes which bolstered the emotional lyrics with sweeping visuals.

Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan’s “Cowboys Cry Too” is a Message Against Toxic Masculinity

“Cowboys Cry Too” is a song that takes a unique approach to important aspects of our lives—toxic masculinity and the idea that men can’t show emotions. The song is meant to portray tough-living cowboys and other men as sensitive and vulnerable human beings, which, obviously, they are. There’s no use denying the true nature of things. Humans are emotional, tactile, social animals, and to ignore that part of us is to cause problems on purpose.

Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan, however, are as in tune with their emotions as ever. For example, Ballerini released her divorce album Rolling Up the Welcome Mat last year, which dealt with the aftermath of her marriage falling apart. It was full of raw emotions but she approached them beautifully. This year, she released Patterns, partly inspired by her recent relationship with actor Chase Stokes. Patterns is emotional as well, but there are happier moments that reflect the place she’s at in her life.

Meanwhile, Noah Kahan has always advocated for emotional well-being and mental health. For him to collaborate on a song tackling toxic masculinity is like positive reinforcement for men everywhere.

Featured Image by Dylan Johnson/Shutterstock