Trey Anastasio to Release Live Album from 2020 Virtual Residency

Guitarist and singer/songwriter Trey Anastasio has compiled an album of memories from his eight-week virtual residency over the course of the pandemic at New York City’s historic Beacon Theatre.

Titled The Beacon Jams, the Phish guitarist will release an album of his live performances from that stint. Taking place in the fall of 2020, over the course of eight Fridays, the live-streamed Beacon Theatre residency saw Anastasio, alongside a range of collaborators, captivate an empty room with reimagined music that has spanned his three-decade-long career.

“I absolutely loved The Beacon Jams,” Anastasio said in a statement. “We would end on Friday night, the stream would click off, and I’d go home and start planning the next one. With each passing week, we all got more comfortable. Everyone was making discoveries.”

The 18-track Beacon Jams anthology will drop on Friday, Nov. 25, with proceeds benefitting The Divided Sky Foundation, an initiative launched by Anastasio to finance a recovery program and rehabilitation center in Ludlow, VT.

“Substance use disorders affect people from all walks of life,” Anastasio said in a statement when he began the foundation in 2021. “And the problem is intimately linked with isolation – whether that’s isolation due to the pandemic or for any other reason. The Beacon Jams helped us find a way to connect people and get this project off the ground. To be able to do that together during this difficult year touches my heart.”

Watch the guitarist perform “What’s The Use,” below.

Track List:

1. “Corona”

2. “A Wave of Hope”

3. “What’s The Use”

4. “And Flew Away”

5. “The Moma Dance”

6. “The Silver Light”

7. “Pebbles and Marbles”

8. “Bouncing Around the Room”

9. “Carini”

10. “I Never Left Home”

11. “Money, Love and Change”

12. “Last Tube”

13. “Quantegy”

14. “You Enjoy Myself”

15. “Goodbye Head”

16. “Tube”

17. “Slave to the Traffic Light”

18. “First Tube”

Photo Credit: Danny Clinch / Courtesy of Big Hassle