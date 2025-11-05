Like any band, Dragon found itself juggling life in the spotlight and the stress of numerous lineup changes. But through all the struggles, the New Zealand rock band produced several classic songs like “April Sun in Cuba” and “Are You Old Enough.” Watching their songs climb the charts, the group released over a dozen studio albums. For guitarist Robert Taylor, his stint with the group started in 1974. Although a musician, he helped co-write several hit songs like “Blacktown Boogie” and “Magic”. Sadly, Taylor passed away on Monday at 74, causing several artists to remember his legacy.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Kerry Jacobson, the drummer for Dragon, offered a picture of Taylor in his younger years. He wrote, “I’m writing to share the unexpected and devastating news of the passing of my mentor, my partner in crime for some of the best times, my musical comrade through the hardest of times and my dear friend of decades…the irreplacable Robert Taylor.”

While Jacobson explained how many admired his songwriting abilities, the drummer valued his loyalty. “I admired his loyalty, I treasured his mateship, I valued his consistency and I absolutely loved it when often the phone would ring and he was up for a chat. He had a dry wit, was a keen observer and had a memory like a razor but mostly he was just one of the good ones.”

Robert Taylor Remembered As A “Lovely Man” And “Tasty Player”

Another New Zealand band that formed around the same time, Hello Sailor, also took a moment to honor the talents of Taylor. On Facebook, the group showed an image of Taylor in the studio. They wrote, “So sad to hear we’ve lost Robert Taylor. A lovely man and such a tasty player. Rock on old chum.”

As the years passed, Dragon reformed numerous times, hoping to capture the magic of the 70s and 80s. In May 2025, the group performed a special concert to celebrate the 40th anniversary of one of their most popular songs, “April Sun in Cuba.”

Still taking the stage, Dragon had a few shows lined up, hoping to end the year in New Zealand with a concert on December 31st. Though leaving behind a history of talent, friendship, and family, Taylor’s music and spirit remain etched into the heartbeat of Dragon, and into the memories of fans who will never forget him.

