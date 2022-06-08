Trisha Yearwood to Receive Country Radio Broadcasters Award

Trisha Yearwood will be honored with the 2022 CRB Artist Achievement Award during the Country Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony on June 30 at Virgin Hotel in Nashville.

To honor Yearwood, a musical tribute featuring a surprise performer will be held during the evening. The CRB Artist Career Achievement Award is presented to “an individual artist or act that, through their creativity, vision, performance, or leadership, has significantly contributed to the development and promotion of country music and country radio,” according to the CRB.

The Class of 2022 Country Radio Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at the event and include off-air honorees Becky Brenner, Bob Call, and Barry Mardit, and on-air honorees Whitney Allen, Debbie Conner, Cathy Martindale, and Rachel & Grunwald.

Yearwood joins previous Artist Career Achievement recipients Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, Vince Gill, Randy Travis, George Strait, the Judds, and others.

A singer, actress, author, TV personality, chef, and more, Yearwood’s multifaceted career spans more than 35 years. In addition to releasing 12 albums, including her most recent Every Girl in 2019, Yearwood hosts the Emmy Award-winning Food Network show Trisha’s Southern Kitchen in addition to the Facebook Live pre-show T’s Coffee Talk and has written four cookbooks, including her most recent Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family, as well as designed cookware, furniture, home accessories and decor.

“Trisha’s career achievements are among the ultimate imaginable: country icon, TV star, bestselling author, philanthropist,” said Kurt Johnson, CRB/CRS Board President, in a statement. “Undeniably a legend. Let’s celebrate her together on this extraordinary night.”

Photo: Terry Wyatt