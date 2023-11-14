Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood to Host CMA Country Christmas

With the Christmas season right around the corner, the Country Music Association is already gearing up for its 14th annual CMA Country Christmas event. Given that the show has continued for 14 years, it seemed only appropriate that the celebration air on December 14 on ABC. With Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood hosting, the event is full of talented artists like Zach Williams, Ashley McBryde, and Lainey Wilson.

Videos by American Songwriter

Lainey Wilson Goes Big at CMA Awards

Just last week, Wilson and hundreds of other country singers attended the CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The ceremony marked another milestone for Wilson as she won the coveted Entertainer of the Year Award. She also took home Female Vocalist of the Year and the Album of the Year thanks to Bell Bottom Country.

As for the hosts, Grant’s return to the stage comes after recovering from a bicycle accident that occurred in 2022. Leaving her with a traumatic brain injury, the singer detailed her recovery in December 2022, noting, “I feel fantastic. It’s been the quietest season of my life. And to get back up to speed and, within one week, ease into this experience here, it’s been incredible.”

It's the most wonderful time of the year! ❄️ #CMAchristmas returns Thursday, Dec. 14 on @ABCNetwork hosted by @AmyGrant and @TrishaYearwood. Join us as we celebrate the season with holiday performances by some of your favorite artists! pic.twitter.com/rDSaJdAAYw — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 14, 2023

While Grant is excited about returning to music and the stage, the singer admitted how her accident caused her to learn a great deal about her emotions. “I think anytime you have a head injury, there’s an extravagance of emotion. So, anytime I start to get emotional, I just start wiggling my toes because I don’t want the dam to break, or it’ll just be a big ugly cry.”

CMA Country Christmas Taking Over Nashville

Grant’s latest album was released in 2022 and was a Christmas collaboration with her husband Vince Gill. Showing just how much both hosts have in common, in 2016, Yearwood produced a Christmas album right alongside her husband Garth Brooks. Her most recent album, Every Girl, was released in 2019.

[RELATED: Amy Grant to Release First New Music in 10 Years with “Trees We’ll Never See”]

Given the hosts, the number of country stars performing, and the overabundance of Christmas magic, the CMA Country Christmas is sure to spread joy to all those who tune in. Although the event will air on ABC, the show will be available to stream the next day on both Hulu and Disney+.

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images