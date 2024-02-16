Trisha Yearwood Celebrating 25 Years as Grand Ole Opry Member With Pam Tillis, Terri Clark, and More

Trisha Yearwood burst onto the country music scene with her debut single “She’s in Love with the Boy” in 1991. It became the first of many No. 1 singles for the powerhouse singer. Since then, she has released fifteen albums that have touched millions of fans. Next month, she’ll celebrate her 25th year as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Videos by American Songwriter

For many country artists, becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry is one of the highest honors they can receive. The Opry is the oldest institution in country music and its list of members is long and packed with legends. Yearwood received that honor on March 13, 1999, when Porter Wagoner inducted her into the Opry’s roster.

[RELATED: The Meaning Behind Trisha Yearwood’s Heartfelt Debut Single “She’s in Love With the Boy”]

Yearwood will celebrate her 25th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry on March 13. The special celebration will feature a powerful all-female lineup. Terri Clark, Suzy Bogguss, Jeannie Seely, Pam Tillis, and more will be there to celebrate with the “Walkaway Joe” singer.

Fans will be able to watch highlights from the celebration on March 30 when it airs as an Opry Live episode. It will stream on the Opry Facebook as well as the show’s YouTube channel. Additionally, it will be available to stream on the Circle Now app and via Circle Country digital streaming partners.

Trisha Yearwood Reflects on Her Grand Ole Opry Membership

“Being a member of the Grand Ole Opry means that you have a home forever,” Yearwood said in a statement.

“It’s a family like no other. It’s such an honor. I’ve had some great things happen to me in my career, but when I am asked in any interview with anybody, I always talk about being a member of the Grand Ole Opry,” she added. “It’s the bar.”

To put that into perspective, Yearwood has launched five singles and one album to the top of the Billboard Country charts. She has one three ACM Awards, three CMA Awards, three Grammy Awards, and a Daytime Emmy for her cooking show Trisha’s Kitchen. Additionally, she is the author of four New York Times best-selling cookbooks.

Featured Image by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images