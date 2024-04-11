Trisha Yearwood and Hailey Whitters Dazzle at Grand Ole Opry With Special Performance

For nearly 40 years, Trisha Yearwood entertained fans as she released a total of 15 studio albums that featured songs like “Walkaway Joe”, “Believe Me Baby (I Lied)”, and “How Do I Live.” Sharing her voice, the country singer snagged countless awards for her contributions to music over the years and even sold over 15 million albums. With Yearwood dedicating her life to music and helping others, she recently received the June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award. And while enjoying her time with her husband, Garth Brooks, the country icon recently teamed up with Hailey Whitters for a special performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

Videos by American Songwriter

Considered sacred ground among country music, the Grand Ole Opry is no small venue for singers. With such a rich history in country music, playing the venue is somewhat of a milestone for aspiring artists. Taking the stage with Whitters, the duo decided to perform their song “How Far Can It Go?”, which was featured in the 2021 album Dream.

While enjoying their time on the stage together, fans gushed over the performance. Gaining thousands of likes, fans commented, “I really like her but she’s happy to be there with you. You’re the next Dolly.” Another person added, “This was so good! When we saw that you were both in the lineup, we really hoped this would happen.” And one fan wrote, “One of my mom’s favorites at the age I am now, and one of my favorites. Dream team.”

[RELATED: Trisha Yearwood Talks How Her Family Keeps Her “Grounded” After Decades of Success]

Garth Brooks Honors Trisha Yearwood After The 2024 CMT Music Awards

Continuing to share her voice with the world, Yearwood gained high praise from her husband after receiving the June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award. Brooks wrote on Instagram, “Who she is, what she does, and how she lives her life embodies EVERYTHING this June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award is all about.” He continued, “Whether building houses for Habitat for Humanity, mentoring young female artists or walking across the country to raise money for breast cancer, Trisha is consistent in her actions to help others. June Carter Cash and Trisha share a lot in common, both world class vocalists and both lovers of people…”

Instead of just celebrating Yearwood’s success, Brooks used it as a call to action. “Let’s celebrate Trisha, celebrate the legacy of June Carter Cash and pledge to do more for humanity just like these legends… let’s learn from them and always pay it forward !!!!”

Image via @haileywhitters on Instagram