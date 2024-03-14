Trisha Yearwood Celebrates 25 Years of Grand Ole Opry Membership with Her “Girlfriends” Terri Clark, Suzy Bogguss, & Pam Tillis

Trisha Yearwood burst onto the country music scene in 1991 with her No. 1 Debut single “She’s in Love with the Boy.” Eight years later, on March 13, 1999, Porter Wagoner inducted her into the Grand Ole Opry family. Last night (March 13), she celebrated 25 years as an Opry member with some of her closest industry pals and fellow female hitmakers of the ‘90s.

According to Music Row, Yearwood personally selected the guests for her anniversary celebration. She chose to share the evening with Suzy Bogguss, Terri Clark, and Pam Tillis. “Tonight is special because I asked my girlfriends to come out and sing,” Yearwood said. “I’m so excited to perform with them.”

Yearwood also talked about how special the Grand Ole Opry is to her. “The thing about the Opry is this family is always here,” she said. “Even the members who have passed on, they’re with you. When you are standing in that circle nervous—and this is the only stage I get nervous on because of the history—the circle is like ‘We got you,’” she added.

Trisha Yearwood Is Honored to Be an Opry Member

Yearwood has had a long and successful career. Since releasing her chart-topping debut single in 1991, she has launched a total of five singles and one album to the top of the Billboard country charts. She has also won multiple awards. Her trophy case contains three CMA Awards, three ACM Awards, and three Grammys for her musical career. Additionally, Yearwood’s cooking show Trisha’s Kitchen had won a Daytime Emmy award. The “Walkaway Joe” singer has also penned four New York Times best-selling cookbooks. However, being an Opry member is her biggest achievement, according to her.

“I’ve had some great things happen to me in my career, but when I am asked in any interview with anybody, I will always talk about being a member of the Grand Ole Opry,” she said in a statement released in February. “It’s the bar.”

Catch Highlights from Trisha’s Big Night

Fans who weren’t able to attend Yearwood’s 25th anniversary celebration are in luck. Some of the biggest moments from last night’s event will air on March 30 on Opry Live. Fans can watch the show on the Opry’s Facebook and YouTube pages for free. Additionally, it will stream for free on the Circle Now app. It will also air via Circle’s digital streaming partners.

Featured Image by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images