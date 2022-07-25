Twenty One Pilots Pay Tribute to “Stranger Things” With “Heathens” Remix Live in Romania

Twenty One Pilots brought back a 2016 hit during a performance in Romania this week, as the alternative duo delivered a Stranger Things-inspired remix of “Heathens.”

Though the song was originally written for the soundtrack of DC’s Suicide Squad, it’s season 4 of the lauded Netflix series that is inspiring the band these days.

The epic performance begins with the headline-making scene from the latest season, which sees the character Max (played by Sadie Sink) escape from Vecna thanks to Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God).”

While the band got ready to perform the number, the screen revealed a message written in the iconic Netflix font—”Music has the power to save everyone.” As the scene began to play, they cranked up the reimagined version of “Heathens,” in which the instrumental is replaced by the synth-driven Stranger Things theme song. Watch the performance below.

The band was last heard on their album Scaled and Icy. The LP delivered a number of hits, including the single “Shy Away.”

The Romanian show was recorded during Twenty One Pilots set at the Electric Castle Festival. The date marked the end of the duo’s European tour with the U.S. leg beginning on August 18 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

(Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage)