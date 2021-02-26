Two Feet Announces Voyeuristic Concept Album, “Max Maco is Dead Right?”

Lying still on an embalming table, drowning in blue fluorescent lighting, lies Max Maco. He’s wrapped in a sheet from the neck down, staring blankly into space as the mortician fumbles with his tools on a metal tray. But is he dead? Well, that’s up for interpretation in platinum-selling singer, songwriter and producer Two Feet’s upcoming April 16 album release. Max Maco is Dead Right? showcases his signature moody, atmospheric sound, but this time, it comes in the form of a voyeuristic concept album.

Today, along with the album being available for pre-order, Two Feet will provide another glimpse into Maco’s world with the release of the latest single titled, “Never Enough.” The persona of Max Maco came to Two Feet in a dream. But the character soon materialized as an outlet for his deeper traumas, more specifically, the intoxicating toxicity of desire, which is a theme he expresses in the single.

”I wanted to make a dance record for the album that serves as a manifestation of Max Maco’s extroversion, social life and absurd antics,” said Two Feet, also known as Zachary William “Bill” Dess. “I think I did that with ‘Never Enough.’” Maco’s origin story and additional antics can be explored further in “Who Is Max Maco? – Part One,” an animated Youtube video released in November of last year, which accompanies the album.

After recently parting ways with Republic Records and venturing into the world of independent releasing, Two Feet has teamed up with a dream team consisting of John Feldmann (Blink182, Panic! At The Disco), Geoffrey Hufford and Andrew Luce, who co-produced select tracks to enhance his atmospheric sound. His most recent single from the record, “Think I’m Crazy,” ascended to the Top 25 at Alternative Radio.

With past releases like “Hurt People” and “I Feel Like I’m Drowning,” it only feels natural to take the twisted imagery one step further this time. But while Max Maco’s mortality is precarious, it’s clear that Two Feet is very much alive— and he’s not stopping anytime soon.

Pre-order/pre-save Mac Maco is Dead Right? here.

‘MAX MACO IS DEAD RIGHT?’ TRACK LIST