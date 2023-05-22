Tyler Hubbard Scores Second Solo No. 1 with “Dancin’ In the Country”

Tyler Hubbard has earned his second solo No. 1 since leaving Florida Georgia Line with “Dancin’ In the Country.”

The song was co-written by Hubbard, Keith Urban, Ross Copperman and Jon Nite and featured on Hubbard’s debut, self-titled album. His first solo No. 1 came by way of the album’s lead single, “5 Foot 9.”

“Having a second No. 1, one year to the day after my debut solo single was released, is really incredible,” said Hubbard in a statement. “It’s been an amazing year, and I’m thankful to country radio and the fans for embracing my music, and to Keith, Ross and Jon for sharing their creative genius with me.”

Though “Dancin’ In the Country” is only Hubbard’s second solo No. 1, it marks his 21st career chart-topper with his time in FGL accounted for.

This weekend, Hubbard celebrated his whirlwind year as a solo artist (punctuated by the release of “5 Foot 9”) with a pop-up show at Nashville’s The Stage.

“‘5 Foot 9’ came out a year ago, and what a year it’s been,” Hubbard wrote on Instagram alongside a video recap of the night. “This song marks my solo artist anniversary and I just want to say thank you to all of you who have supported me and this album. Whether you’ve streamed it, bought the record, or made your own ‘5 Foot 9’ video, your support means everything to me. This anniversary is a big deal to me, and I couldn’t have done it without all of you.”

Hubbard recently chatted with American Songwriter about his solo journey and the creation of his debut album.

“I really felt there was a missing piece,” Hubbard explained. “I really want to tell my story and have my individuality through my music and be able to connect with the fans on a more personal level. I’ve always had a partner, a friend, somebody to bounce stuff off of, so I’d say if there were any fears, it was stepping into the unknown. It took a little courage, but once I did it, I knew I did the right thing.

“The majority of this album is fairly direct and very authentic and it’s real,” he continued.

