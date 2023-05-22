Niall Horan Announces Upcoming World Tour

It’s official. Niall Horan will be hitting the road next year. The former One Directioner is slated to release his third solo album, The Show later this year. The album’s release will be followed by a world tour in 2024.

The “Put a Little Love on Me” singer took to Twitter on Monday to share the big news. “I am beyond thrilled to announce The Show Live On Tour 2024! It’s been far too long and I can’t wait to see your beautiful faces,” he wrote. “Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 am local. There are still a couple more dates coming so if you don’t see a show near you listed, stay tuned.”

In addition to making stops all around the United States and Canada, Horan will perform in countries such as Ireland, the UK, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand. The tour will be Horan’s first since his Flicker World Tour in 2018.

Horan says his newest work will focus on topics like mental health and the complexity of love. According to a press release, next year’s tour will feature songs from all three of the 29-year-old’s solo projects.

These are exciting times for the 29-year-old. He recently joined “The Voice” as a coach. Horan also released his latest single, “Meltdown,” which he performed live on the show.

As a member of One Direction, Horan gained worldwide fame as part of one of the biggest bands of all time. Following the band’s breakup, each of the group’s members embarked on their own solo careers.

However, Horan’s solo work has often been overshadowed by former bandmates Zayn and Harry Styles. Despite this, the Irish native has managed to carve out a loyal following of his own. Those fans were understandably elated by Monday’s announcement.

“Pinch me I’m dreaming,” quipped one Twitter user.

“Manifesting Niall Horan tickets,” said another.

Fans of Horan from all around the world likely had similar feelings. The album and tour will give them plenty to smile about over the next year.

“The Show” is scheduled to be released on June 1.

Photo courtesy Capitol Muisc Group.