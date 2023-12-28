Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots Expecting Third Child with Wife Jenna

Tyler Joseph and his wife Jenna have recently announced they are expecting their third child. The Josephs shared the news on social media with a post wishing fans and friends Merry Christmas from “all five of us.” Their photo only featured Joseph, Jenna, and their two kids, cleverly hinting at the fact that they’re expecting.

Tyler and Jenna Joseph married in 2015 and had two daughters. Rosie was born in February 2020, while Junie was born in April 2022. Their third child is allegedly due around April 2024. In the comments of the announcement post, friends and fans poked fun at the Twenty One Pilots frontman. Josh Dun, the other half of the band, commented, “my adoption papers went through?”

Other comments included, “kids dropping faster than the albums,” and “Seems like my man has decided to make the other 19 pilots.” Someone else commented, “That’s the real Tyler the Creator.”

In addition to Joseph’s post, Jenna also announced her pregnancy on social media with a carousel of photos. She captioned the photos “Rosie Junie Tyler Jenna + bellybaby April 2024.” In 2022, Jenna shared an emotional post about her husband and his relationship with their oldest daughter, Rosie, about a month before their second child was born.

“Thank you for always giving Rosie and I a reason to say ‘silly daddy’,” she began her post. She continued in part, “Somehow you muster the energy to make us both laugh daily. Thanks for having bringing your kid to work day all over the country. Thanks for playing sea monster with us on the playground this morning and [starting] work late.” The sweet caption continued, with Jenna thanking Tyler for being there for their family as it grew.

Twenty One Pilots haven’t released new music since Scaled and Icy from 2021. Joseph has spoken about the origins of the album on social media with a post from December 2022. “Scaled and Icy was created and born in a time of uncertainty,” he wrote at the time. “Live shows were always an important part of our dna as a band. we probably wouldn’t even exist with out them. we always wrote songs for the show, never the other way around. but i always wondered what it would be like to write a record that never existed in a concert setting.”

Joseph went on to write that Scaled and Icy became something different once the band started performing them live. The album transformed, he wrote, “the lyrics meant something different, something more, the colors found their purpose, the chords rubbed together differently. the record came to life.”

Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia