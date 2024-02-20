Twenty One Pilots Fans Have Allegedly Received Strange Letters Hinting at a New Era for the Band

Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun have allegedly been teasing a new era for their band Twenty One Pilots. Their last studio album was Scaled and Icy from 2021, so fans are thrilled to see that they’re potentially working on new music.

The hints have come in the form of cryptic changes to the cover art of Twenty One Pilots albums on digital streaming platforms. For example, there are red strips of tape placed strategically on each previous album cover on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, covering the eyes on the Trench eagle, the Scaled and Icy dragon, and the first circle of Blurryface.

Additionally, there have been physical letters mailed to fans from the Sacred Municipality of Dema. This was initially a story-driven endeavor and website created by the band to expand on the lore of Trench and Blurryface. These letters are further building on the lore of those two albums.

People on Reddit are reporting receiving letters in the mail https://t.co/4UVRsywG2u pic.twitter.com/pAvnFYJrZX — discord clique (@DiscordClique) February 15, 2024

Looking at the letters, fans have determined that a passage on the Evidence page contains capital letters which spell “Still Alive.” Is this a message from the band letting their fans know that they’re working on something new? These theatrics are definitely getting fans in a tizzy, connecting dots and solving mysteries within the letters.

To add to the mystery, some fans have reported seeing red and yellow billboards go up in their towns featuring the band’s logo. Allegedly, the billboards are going up in cities which have red and yellow flags, such as Warsaw. Although, there was a billboard spotted in Toronto. Additionally, a similar poster was found in Barcelona.

The band is clearly going the extra mile to let fans know they’re still making music. There hasn’t been an official announcement yet, but fans are taking this as a sign that something is going to happen.

Fans on Twitter/X have specifically been connecting the dots present in the letters. One fan commented that on a page which reads “Clancy vs. The Sacred Municipality of Dema” the numbers 2, 2, and 9 are featured. It’s possible the band is planning something for February 29, so fans, keep on the lookout on Leap Day.

These hints come after Twenty One Pilots trolled fans by playing a “new song” on a livestream last year, according to a report from NME, where they changed the pitch on the drums so high the song couldn’t even be heard. They also released a cozy 10-hour wintertime mix of reworked hits from previous albums to celebrate the 2023 holiday season.

🚨A new poster has been found in Barcelona🇪🇸! Found by @albert_halftown pic.twitter.com/hKrSNk9xC1 — Bandito Hub |-/ (@BanditoHub) February 18, 2024

