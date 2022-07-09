Tyler, the Creator Accuses Former Collaborators of “Selling [His] Old Songs”

Tyler, the Creator is pointing fingers and naming names.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper recently took to Twitter to accuse two of his former collaborators of stealing and selling some of his “old songs.”

“[Brandun] DeShay and Tyler Major selling old songs of mine is wild,” he wrote, “all them discord kids are sus… copping stolen shit is like damnnnn [you] thirsty as hell ok.”

The rapper quickly followed up his accusation with another tweet: “like bruh that shit is true personal stolen stuff…. damn bro you that thirsty for 2 minute drafts / few hundred bucks get it together fellas. subliminal tried to get on a call like no bro, just stop, its not cool dawggy.”

Check out Tyler’s tweets in full below.

like bruh that shit is true personal stolen stuff and niggas is like gb gb gb like damn bro you that thirsty for 2 minute drafts / few hundred bucks get it together fellas. subliminal tried to get on a call like no bro, just stop, its not cool dawggy — T (@tylerthecreator) July 7, 2022

Tyler and DeShay have a long, intermingled history. Both rappers were a part of the music collective Odd Future, which Tyler founded in 2007. Current members of Odd Future include Earl Sweatshirt and Frank Ocean. DeShay is also cited as a collaborator on Tyler’s 2009 track “Session.” Since the late 2000s, however, the two rappers have had a falling out. DeShay is no longer a member of Odd Future, and Tyler has publically announced that he no longer wishes to be associated with DeShay.

Tyler and Major have not publically feuded up until this point.