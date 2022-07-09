Tyler, the Creator Accuses Former Collaborators of “Selling [His] Old Songs”

Tyler, the Creator is pointing fingers and naming names.
The Grammy Award-winning rapper recently took to Twitter to accuse two of his former collaborators of stealing and selling some of his “old songs.”
“[Brandun] DeShay and Tyler Major selling old songs of mine is wild,” he wrote, “all them discord kids are sus… copping stolen shit is like damnnnn [you] thirsty as hell ok.”
The rapper quickly followed up his accusation with another tweet: “like bruh that shit is true personal stolen stuff…. damn bro you that thirsty for 2 minute drafts / few hundred bucks get it together fellas. subliminal tried to get on a call like no bro, just stop, its not cool dawggy.”
Check out Tyler’s tweets in full below.
Tyler and DeShay have a long, intermingled history. Both rappers were a part of the music collective Odd Future, which Tyler founded in 2007. Current members of Odd Future include Earl Sweatshirt and Frank Ocean. DeShay is also cited as a collaborator on Tyler’s 2009 track “Session.” Since the late 2000s, however, the two rappers have had a falling out. DeShay is no longer a member of Odd Future, and Tyler has publically announced that he no longer wishes to be associated with DeShay.
Tyler and Major have not publically feuded up until this point.