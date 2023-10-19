U2 Extend ‘Achtung Baby’ Sphere Residency Through February 2024

Following the unprecedented opening shows of U2’s residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, the band has extended its run of dates through 2024.

Videos by American Songwriter

Produced by Sphere Entertainment Co. and Live Nation, The U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, has been extended with an additional 11 shows in January and February 2024 for a total of 36 dates. The extended dates will kick off on January 26 and run through February 18. The extension comes after the band’s first nine sold-out shows.

Within the Sphere, the band performs on a turntable-shaped stage, inspired by a color-shifting turntable designed by Brian Eno in 2021. The setlist features the entirety of U2’s 1991 album Achtung Baby, along with other songs pulled from their catalog.

Prior to kicking off their four-month residency on Friday (September 29), U2 released their first new music in two years with “Atomic City,” which has topped the Billboard Alternative Digital Song Sales chart.

For the 2024 dates, Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton will be joined onstage by Bram van den Berg, who has been filling in for founding U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr., who is recovering from back surgery. Mullen Jr. recently joined the band to film the video for “Atomic City,” directed y directed by Ben Kutchins.

Portions of the video were shot on Fremont Street in Las Vegas, where the band also filmed the video for “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking” in April 1987 during their Joshua Tree Tour.

[RELATED: The Writer’s Block – The Edge Still Finds “Gifts” When Making Music with U2]

The song, produced by Jacknife Lee and Steve Lillywhite and recorded at Sound City in Los Angeles, was inspired by the entertainment and tourism boom in Las Vegas throughout the 1950s and the nuclear testing site on the outskirts of the city. “Atomic City” follows the band’s 2023 release Songs of Surrender—a collection of 40 songs from the band’s catalog reimagined.

The current run of U2’s Sphere dates will run through December 16 before starting up again in January 2024.

U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, Extended Dates (2024):

January 26

January 27

January 31

February 2

February 3

February 7

February 9

February 10

February 15

February 17

February 18

Photo: Ross Stewart / Courtesy of Full Coverage Communications