U2 Set to Release Deluxe 30th Anniversary Reissue of ‘Achtung Baby’

On Monday, November 15, legendary rock band U2 shared the band’s plans for a deluxe edition reissue of their famed 1991 album, Achtung Baby. The reissue, which will include new songs, is set to drop on Friday (Nov. 19).

The forthcoming standard and deluxe vinyl editions of the Achtung Baby (30th Anniversary Edition) will come out on November 19, setting the table for the upcoming 50 track digital boxset, which is available December 3.

That boxset will include many “Uber” and “Unter” remixes, B-Sides, and nearly two dozen tracks that have never been available before. Fans can pre-order all of the music here.

The band announced the news on social media, tweeting, “This Friday. Achtung Baby celebrates its 30th Anniversary with two Limited Edition Vinyl formats and a digital release. Pre-order your copy now http://u2.lnk.to/ab30“

U2 also promoted an upcoming exhibit honoring the album on their website. The site reads: “To mark this month’s 30th anniversary of Acthung Baby, the band have collaborated with Berlin-based French artist Thierry Noir – the first artist to paint on the Berlin Wall – for a special one-off installation at the legendary Hansa Studios in Kreuzberg.”

Achtung Baby features some of the band’s most popular songs, including, “One” and “Mysterious Ways.” The album was originally released on November 18, 1991. The band had a tough time writing the album, with each member wanting to go in a different direction but with the improvised writing of “One,” the group had its direction.

The band recorded the album in Berlin’s Hansa Studios in October 1990. Today, it’s one of the group’s most beloved albums.

Check out the full track listing below.

Achtung Baby

1. Zoo Station

2. Even Better Than The Real Thing

3. One

4. Until The End Of The World

5. Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses

6. So Cruel

7. The Fly

8. Mysterious Ways

9. Tryin’ To Throw Your Arms Around The World

10. Ultra Violet (Light My Way)

11. Acrobat

12. Love Is Blindness

Uber Remixes

1. Night and Day (Steel String Remix)

2. Real Thing (Perfecto Mix)

3. Mysterious Ways (Solar Plexus Extended Club Mix)

4. Lemon (Perfecto Mix)

5. Can’t Help Falling in Love (Triple Peaks Remix)

6. Lady with the Spinning Head (Extended Dance remix)

7. Real Thing (V16 Exit Wound Remix)

8. Mysterious Ways (Ultimatum Mix)

9. The Lounge Fly Mix

10. Mysterious Ways (The Perfecto Remix)

11. One (Apollo 440 Remix)

Unter Remixes

1. Mysterious Ways (Tabla Motown Remix)

2. Mysterious Ways (Apollo 440 Magic Hour Remix)

3. Can’t Help Falling in Love (Mystery Train Dub)

4. One (Apollo 440 Ambient Mix)

5. Lemon (Momo’s Reprise)

6. Salomé (Zooromancer Remix)

7. Even Better Than The Real Thing (Trance Mix)

8. Numb (Gimme Some More Dignity Mix)

9. Mysterious Ways (Solar Plexus Magic Hour Remix)

10. Numb (The Soul Assassins Mix)

11. Even Better Than The Real Thing (Apollo 440 Stealth Sonic Remix)

B-Sides And Other Stuff

1. Lady With The Spinning Head (UV1)

2. Blow Your House Down

3. Salomé

4. Even Better Than The Real Thing (Single Version)

5. Satellite Of Love

6. Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses (Temple Bar Remix)

7. Heaven And Hell

8. Oh Berlin

9. Near The Island (Instrumental)

10. Down All The Days

11. Paint It Black

12. Fortunate Son

13. Alex Descends Into Hell For A Bottle Of Milk / Korova 1

14. Where Did It All Go Wrong?

15. Everybody Loves A Winner

16. Even Better Than The Real Thing (Fish Out Of Water Remix)

