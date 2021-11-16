Girl Named Tom Blow Away Kansas’ “Dust in the Wind” on ‘The Voice’

Dressed all in white, the Ohio sibling trio of Girl Named Tom mesmerized the audience, and coaches, with their rendition of “Dust in the Wind” during “Dedication Week” on The Voice.

The Team Kelly group of Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb Liechty dedicated the 1977 Kansas hit to their grandmother Jean, who is suffering from developing dementia, and was part of a singing duo with her sister when she was younger, even competing in a similar setting like The Voice.

“We’re very lucky to have our grandmothers still with us,” said Caleb during rehearsals.

Floating through their harmonization together, and individually, the trio somehow revealed more layers to an already captivating ballad with a rendition John Legend called “haunting.”

“That was magical,” said Legend. “That was stunning. I’ve been a fan of yours since the very beginning, and I think that was the best performance so far. Your lead voice was haunting… and when you all come together, the harmonies [are] just so tight, so well-orchestrated. Very well done.”

Clarkson concurred with Legend adding that she heard a darker, “creepier” tone to the song that she liked.

“This sounds like a special kind of memory,” said Clarkson. “You’re so gifted, all of you. Not just one of you, every single one of you is so gifted as an individual artist.”

Clarkson added, “I don’t know if a trio has ever made it this far, but I could see them winning the show. They’re incredible.”

This week, each of the top 13 will perform a song of their choosing, as a dedication, and hope to win America’s vote and move on to the upcoming live shows. Coaches Clarkson, Legend, Blake Shelton, and Ariana Grande can offer their critiques of each performance during the live show, but the voting has now moved over to the viewers.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC