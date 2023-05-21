Unable to Get Tickets, Taylor Swift Fan Applies and Gets Job as Security Guard

As many music news hounds have heard lately, it was darn near impossible to find tickets to Taylor Swift’s current The Eras Tour. In fact, trying to do so crashed Ticketmaster’s website and caused an inquiry by Congress.

So, it makes sense then that when a fan was trying to get tickets and was unable, they went another route altogether. He applied to work as a security guard at the local venue. The move paid off, too.

Davis Perrigo, a resident of Nashville who works as an accountant, was hoping to gain entry to the show via the normal route: a couple of tickets. But unable to do so, Perrigo applied to join the team of security guards who were working the Swift event at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

When he found out he got the gig, he rejoiced. At the show, he had a great view of the event. Better than top dollar could buy and, anyway, he was getting paid for the work.

“Friday night I was next to the stage, and then Saturday night, I had almost a better view,” said Perrigo to Nashville’s local News Channel 5. Apparently, Swift fans caught sight of the security guard singing along to Swift’s songs and posted videos of him—he was that into it. Check out the video via TikTok, HERE.

In other recent Swift and security guard news, during a three-night stop on her Eras Tour, Swift and the security at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field seemed to have “Bad Blood” on May 13.

There was a brief incident at the Saturday show, the second of three performances at the Philly venue, that forced the star to reprimand a security guard mid-performance. According to TMZ, the singer was defending one of her Swifties.

In the fan-posted video, Swift can be seen calling out the issue during her performance of “Bad Blood,” yelling into the crowd mid-chorus, “She’s fine! She wasn’t doing anything!” She then said a few rounds “Hey! Stop!” during the breaks in the pop song’s fiery chorus. Read more on that, HERE.

Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images