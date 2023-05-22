Taylor Swift and Her Fans Brave Heavy Rain During Eras Tour

Taylor Swift and her fans weathered the storm during a memorable rain-drenched concert in Massachusetts. Swift took the stage for three shows at Gillette Stadium, just outside Boston, over the weekend. The shows were part of the 33-year-old superstar’s Eras Tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

Swift is well known for having one of the largest and most loyal fan bases in the world. As always the Swifties showed up in force at all three of the shows over the weekend. Those in attendance were among the lucky few who managed to get tickets. No amount of bad weather could deter the fans who began arriving at the venue several hours before each show started. Rain had been in the forecast all week. However, few people would have predicted the downpour that awaited Swift and her fans during Saturday’s show.

Heavy rain hammered down on the venue for much of the night. The rain was so bad it damaged Swift’s piano, which began malfunctioning during her performance on Sunday. But the fans managed to brave the elements during the more than three-hour performance.

During the show, Swift and her adoring fans belted out a staggering setlist of 45 songs. Fans were also seen dancing in the heavy rain throughout the show.

Following the show, Swift took to Instagram to thank her fans for their support. “Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!!” she said. “We’ve had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full on deluge that never let up, I just want to thank that iconic crowd!! Love you so much you have no idea.”

The Eras Tour is the sixth global tour for Swift. The tour chronicles the various musical eras in the superstar’s iconic career. The endeavor also marks her second all-stadium tour.

While Swift is certainly used to performing all around the world, it’s unlikely that the singer has had many shows like the one on Saturday. It’s clear that this very wet event will be fondly remembered by everyone who was there.

Photo by TAS Rights Management/Getty Images