Taylor Swift Defends Fan From Security Guard During “Bad Blood” Performance in Philly

Taylor to the rescue! During a three-night stop on her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift and the security at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field seemed to have “Bad Blood” on Saturday night (May 13).

There was a brief incident at the Saturday show, the second of three performances at the Philly venue, that forced the star to reprimand a security guard mid-performance. According to TMZ, the singer was defending one of her Swifties.

In the fan-posted video below, Swift can be seen calling out the issue during her performance of “Bad Blood,” yelling into the crowd mid-chorus, “She’s fine! She wasn’t doing anything!” She then said a few rounds “Hey! Stop!” during the breaks in the pop song’s fiery chorus.

Not sure what happened during Bad Blood but it was enough Taylor needed to get involved… #erastour #taylorswift #tserastourphilly pic.twitter.com/JcJMmi0dOJ — Nicolle Bradford (@NicolleBradford) May 14, 2023

What actually happened is unclear, but the night’s attendees took to social media in an attempt to shed some light on the incident. Swift apparently stepped in when she spotted a security guard being overly aggressive with a member of the audience.

“Taylor was yelling at a security guard because they fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move,” one fan explained in a tweet thread, adding “We weren’t throwing anything, we weren’t screaming anything insane, she was fully coming over to dance and sing with us and it resulted in security being extremely aggressive for no reason.”

“[O]ne more thing before I mute this,” the user wrote, “It’s really scary how every single man had a power trip towards every single woman who was standing on the barricades. all the men didn’t even hesitate to touch us to move us and they were very very aggressive when they were doing it.”

+ we weren’t throwing anything, we weren’t screaming anything insane, she was fully coming over to dance and sing with us and it resulted in security being extremely aggressive for no reason — cheyenne (@jackandtaylor) May 14, 2023

The Philadelphia stint comes to a close Sunday night (May 14) before the star moves on to a three-night stand at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

