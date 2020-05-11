The acclaimed songwriter-rocker of Invisible Poet Kings, brings beautiful song for his mom

Barry Keenan, “Mother’s Day”

“If you miss your mother,” he wrote, “then this song might be a song for you.” From acclaimed songwriter Barry Keenan, this is his “Mother’s Day” song written for his mother, Emilie Keenan. When we learned he had a song for today, we had no idea it would be one this beautiful. It’s hauntingly, timelessly tuneful. If you’re near that emotional edge right now, as are so many in these lockdown times, this is sure to turn on those tears. But if it doesn’t, the video will for sure. We’ll see you there. With thanks to Barry and all songwriters for writing songs like this, especially in these modern times when we need them the most, here’s “Mother’s Day,” with an introduction from Emilie’s tuneful son.



BARRY KEENAN: If you were fortunate enough to have a mother who nurtured you, cared for you, protected you and loved you; if you were blessed to come from a stable family environment as I was where your mother was the central piece that held your family together as one, whole working unit; if you are fortunate enough to have outlived your parents; if you were raised to respect and honor your parents; if you, in return, loved and respected your mother; if you are no longer able to speak to your mother, hold her, laugh with her; if you miss your mother; then this song might be a song for you.



Two years ago I was sitting in my living room at the piano. I could see the big screen TV in the family room through a doorway into the kitchen. I was alone. On TV, I could see images of laughter, flowers, families dining out, all in honor of Mother’s Day.



I was overwhelmed with emotion. I was missing my mom but could not spend the day with her anymore. No more laughter, no more flowers, no more dining together.



Just memories. But, alas, good memories.

Happy Mother’s Day to my mom and to yours.



Barry Keenan

Mother’s Day, 2020

Barry’s mom, Emilie Keenan.

“Mother’s Day”

Words and Music by Barry Keenan

Mother’s Day

You’re so far away

I have to say

I miss you

So many years

Since you’ve been gone

So many times I long

To have you here

My Mommy dear

On Mother’s Day

I go on

From dawn to dawn

Passing time

Through memories

All you did

For this little kid

You taught me well

You did

Wish you were here

My Mommy dear

On Mother’s Day

You were always there for me

When I scratched my knee

Fell from a tree

All those times I hurt myself

When I cried for help

You’d run to me



Mother’s Day

You’re so far away I have to say

I miss you

So many years

Since you’ve been gone

So many times I long

To have you here

My Mommy dear

On Mother’s Day

You live on in my heart

Happy Mother’s Day



Copyright East Of Sideways Music (SESAC)









For music and more from Barry Keenan and Invisible Poet Kings, go here.

For his music videos, please go here.