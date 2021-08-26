Unearthed Recording of John Coltrane’s ‘A Love Supreme’ Set for Fall Release

Fans of the iconic jazz saxophone player, John Coltrane, are in for a treat this fall: a new live album of the legend’s full performance of the seminal album, A Love Supreme, is set for release on October 8.

Those wanting to get a head start can pre-order the new record, A Love Supreme Live in Seattle here. Preview the music here:

Recorded in 1964 and released in 1965, the studio version of A Love Supreme is considered by many to be one of, if not the, best jazz album of all time. Composed in four parts and running about 33 minutes, the original album features pianist McCoy Tyner, bassist Jimmy Garrison, and drummer Elvin Jones, along with frontman and sax player Coltrane.

It was indeed a rare occurrence for the North Carolina-born Coltrane, who was only 40 years old when he died, to play A Love Supreme in its entirety live. The new live record was recorded in a Seattle nightclub on October 2, 1965, backed by saxophonists Pharoah Sanders and Carlos Ward, along with Tyner on piano, Jones on drums, Garrison and Donald Garrett on bass.

Seattle musician Joe Brazil recorded the live show, using two microphones on stage. At the time, the Emerald City was known as one of the premier jazz hubs, thanks to folks like Quincy Jones and Ray Charles.

In related news, Rough Trade recently reissued the spiritual album, Kirtan: Turiya Sings, from famed musician, Alice Coltrane, the saxophonist’s late wife, which you can find here.